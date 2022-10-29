Once upon a time, when we bought a mobile phone, we really only got one mobile phone. The box was light and thin. After flipping the bottom, we still couldn’t find the tofu head and the charging cable, yes! Not attached! Not attached is the trend of the times, the giant ship of human civilization… It’s too far, so if you don’t have a charger, you have to buy it yourself.To buy, there are two strategies. The first is to buy a general-purpose one that can charge everything from headphones, mobile phones, tablets, game consoles to laptops; the second is to buy a mini fast charger and see an empty socket It starts to absorb electricity, the former is range skill, the latter is mobility

Two strategies, how to choose Mikan? Sorry, I still need all the oranges. I use two Type-C laptop transformers to charge them in a wide range, and then I take a few mini fast-charging tofu heads and put them in every room. Not too much, right?

This is the 3C peripheral brand ONPRO that Mikan continues to unpack and purchase. The full name is “UC-2P01 Max Gallium Nitride GaN PD48W Dual-Mode Fast Charge Super Fast Mini Charger”, very long!I have the previous generation “UC-2P01 Pro Dual-Mode Fast Charge PD30W Super Fast Mini Charger”, the size of the two heads is a little bit different, but the same miniature and cute

Now my mind is all on the new toys, and in a blink of an eye, it’s already the fourth generation!For the first time, gallium nitride GaN material was added to ONPRO’s mini charger, the wattage was also increased to 48W, and the weight was still very light at 83 grams

Is the color only this “Tianfeng Blue” taken by Mikan? Not only yo, but also ice white and obsidian black. The first thing I opened the package was Tianfeng blue. Apart from the familiar name, this blue is super beautiful and super cute! The blue color of ONPRO’s house is well chosen!

In addition to receiving a mini charger this time, Mikan also received a Lightning PD fast charging cable. The name is also very long. Are you ready? It is called “UC-MFIC2L Apple MFI Certified Type-C to Lightning Fast Charge Transmission Cable”, which is specially designed to help iPhone and some iPads and iPods that retain Lightning specifications, and there are also Tianfeng blue ones! So beautiful and so cute!I decided to go with a set of charging

Charging measurement

This time the mini charging head also has two holes, USB-Type A (QC3.0 fast charge) plus USB-Type-C (PD fast charge), although the sparrow is small, there are mainstream holes.

The gussets on the back can be stored as well, and it is not easy to scratch the items next to the bag to reduce the space.

In addition, the power can reach 48W. Usually, it takes more than 45W to charge the laptop. However, it depends on the charging settings of the individual devices. The laptop of Mikan is a bit willful. It’s OK, well, the laptop is not the point. I have two transformers to deal with it. The usual mobile phones, earphones, tablets, and Switch are the main points. Let’s try it with Mikan to see how the charging speed is. For your reference:

iPhone 14 (Battery capacity 3,279mAh)

0% to 100% charge in about 1 hour 35 minutes

Nintendo Switch (battery capacity 4310mAh)

0% to 100% charge in about 2 hours 45 minutes

Hmm, looking at the numbers in this way doesn’t seem to feel much. Do you have any 5W tofu heads from Apple’s ancestral family, because the era of 5W tofu heads is that every box of iPhone comes with one, so everyone should have a lot on hand!

If you use the ancestral tofu head to charge the iPhone 14, it takes about 3 hours and 51 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%, which is slow to a life of doubt! If you only have ordinary small tofu friends, it is recommended that you upgrade your equipment~ ONPRO MAX 48W fast charge supports PD and QC3.0 protocols, Samsung’s ultra-fast charging and lightning fast charging and Huawei’s fast charging. There is also support for charging!

Then you may want to ask, what is the purpose of adding gallium nitride GaN?In fact, it is a very new semiconductor material in recent years. Thanks to the higher thermal conductivity and lower on-resistance characteristics of GaN gallium nitride, it can achieve a lighter and more efficient fast-charging tofu head, but I really This is the first time I saw a 48W charger with such a small size of gallium nitride GaN. Usually, what I see on the market will be larger.