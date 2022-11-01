The battery life of more than 10 days is still a lot worse than the style that has to be charged every day…

When it comes to smart watches, one of the most famous brands must be Garmin, which has been tested by previous editors one after another. Garmin VENU 2S 、 Garmin Venu Sq 、 Garmin LILY Waiting for a lot of Garmin’s smart watches, recently Inventory of 3C products appearing in “Taipei Women’s Guide” In the article, the smart watch given by a boyfriend to the heroine 013 is also Garmin’s XDDD, and the one we are going to unpack this time is Garmin Venu SQ 2!

It has 12 days of super long power, 24 hours of advanced health tracking, and can also use the GARMIN PAY card function. There are more than 25 sports modes to record sports conditions. It is completely a daily all-match watch~

VENU Sq 2 is divided into two versions. VENU Sq2 has three colors: Metal Mint, Pigeon Feather Gray, and Extreme White.

There is also the VENU Sq2 Music Edition, which can be used to listen to music directly with a watch without a mobile phone. There are three options: French cocoa, classic black, and ivory white. The watch has a total of six colors, each showing a different feeling and suitable for different styles. Take, and this time we mainly test the ivory white of the VENU Sq2 Music Edition

First of all, let’s talk about the strap. The design of the silicone material is very soft. Even if you wear it for a whole day, it will be OK. You can also find the right position and wear it just right, as long as anyone with a wrist between 12.5 and 19 cm can wear it

The strap adopts a quick release design, and you can also replace it with your favorite 20mm strap.

The frame made of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy is quite textured. The design is only about 38 grams, so that girls will not feel too heavy to wear. The 1.41-inch 320 x 360 square surface can also hold enough information, and the built-in super You can choose from a variety of surfaces according to your preferences. For example, you can use a time-based surface when you are at work, and change to a surface that focuses on heart rate, steps, or weather when you are resting, so that you can know yourself at any time by looking at the surface. The most wanted information (please call me Watch Wisdom King XD)

The screen uses an AMOLED screen, supports capacitive touch, and has a constant brightness mode that allows the watch to display at all times, so that you can check the time at any time. The glass above the screen is Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which has a good scratch-resistant and wear-resistant effect.

There are two physical buttons on the right side of the watch. Press the upper button to quickly enter different sports menus, long press to enter the commonly used function column, and the lower button, press to return, and long press to change the watch face or enter Settings menu

On the back, in addition to charging contacts, it also supports 24-hour optical heart rate detection and Pulse Ox blood oxygen detection, reminding yourself to take care of your health

Rich and complete health functions

Garmin Venu Sq 2 is an entry-level smart watch, and the health function is very complete!In particular, there is a blood oxygen detection function only available in the advanced version of most smart watches, which can detect blood oxygen content for a long time.

【Pulse Oxygen】Master the Healthy Eyebrows That Are Easily Neglected

Compared with the Apple Watch SE, which is also an entry-level square smart watch, it has no blood oxygen function. The editor thinks that the blood oxygen measurement function is actually very important, because long-term insufficient blood oxygen may cause chronic diseases such as headache and insomnia. If the watch can If the blood oxygen deficiency is detected, the wearer can seek help from the doctor in advance, and do not have to wait until it becomes serious before going to the doctor. Venu Sq 2 supports the blood oxygen detection technology of Pulse Ox, through the sensor and Garmin The designed algorithm can estimate the current blood oxygen concentration

The actual operation is like this. Swipe on the Garmin Venu Sq 2 screen to see the current health status. If you want to measure blood oxygen, just click on the pulse blood oxygen to start the measurement.

Wait for 20 to 30 seconds, and the current blood oxygen and pulse data will be displayed on the watch. Generally speaking, the blood oxygen concentration should fall between 95% and 100% (preferably between 98% and 100%). Below this value, you really have to pay attention to your health QQ

Editor I also sometimes use the built-in “Health Express” function of Venu Sq 2. It only takes two minutes of measurement to know important health information such as heart rate, pulse oxygen concentration, respiration, stress index, etc. The measured data , which will be organized into the Garmin Connect App where the phone and Garmin device are connected

【Sleep Detection】Find out why you always sleep well at night

Sleep detection is also a great feature of Venu Sq 2. After all, people take sleep as their day (huh), and sometimes they wake up and feel like they didn’t sleep well. If you wear Venu Sq 2, you can know what happened the night before. sleep condition

Through advanced sleep detection, Venu Sq 2 can analyze deep sleep, light sleep, rapid eye movement sleep (REM, editor vernacular translation is the stage when the brain is active but the body is limp, most of which occurs during dreaming) and awake time. , provides sleep score so that the wearer can see the sleep status of the previous night at a glance, and can also calculate the average inspiratory speed while sleeping, and provide the breathing time axis for users’ reference. If the pulse oximetry function is turned on, it can also measure the sleep period Changes in blood oxygen, observing sleep data for a long time, maybe you can find a way to improve sleep quality, which is absolutely necessary for modern people who always sleep well~

【Respiratory Rate Tracking】Remind you to slow down when you are nervous

The normal breathing rate can relax the muscles of the body. Sometimes when you feel tense or stressed, the breathing may become shallow and fast. Garmin has designed the breathing rate tracking function, which allows users to know their breathing rate. If it is too fast, You can also relax your body through the breathing training provided by the watch, and use it to adjust your mood when you are stressed and tense. It is really useful (for example, when an editor is rushing to draft…)

[Sports Mode]The watch becomes smaller and the coach measures the amount of exercise scientifically

Venu Sq 2 provides a very diverse sports mode, from common walking, running, swimming or many people like yoga, Pilates and other 25 kinds of sports can be recorded, the amazing thing is, Venu Sq 2 is not just a record, More than 40 options can also be formulated according to individual training needs, and different sports modes also provide training functions. The built-in training suggestions can help users to gradually improve in each exercise.

I have to say that among the watches that are also entry-level smart watches, the training data provided by the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is one of the best and the most detailed. Compared with the Apple Watch SE’s record function, if you want to enhance your sports performance, or Knowing more about your body changes, the practicality is of course higher

In addition, Venu Sq 2 has different satellite positioning functions of GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO. You can record the GPS path when you go out to exercise, and you can view it directly from the Garmin Connect App in your mobile phone when you get home.

Long battery life for lazy people

In the process of using Garmin Venu Sq 2, the most amazing thing for editors is its endurance performance, which is great!The official said that the battery life in “smart watch mode” is as long as 11 days. According to our actual measurement results, it is indeed similar. From the time of full charging, the battery will still be 71% after 4 days of use. Calculated according to this ratio, It can indeed reach about 11 days of battery life. Of course, the battery life performance will vary according to each person’s usage habits. For example, if you use the GPS satellite positioning function for a long time, it will consume relatively more power. If you don’t wear it to sleep It will save some power, but no matter what, the battery life of Garmin Venu Sq 2 is really amazing

Editing experience

As far as entry-level smartwatches are concerned, Garmin Venu Sq 2 has one of the best functions among them. In addition to the aforementioned heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep detection, there is also Garmin Pay with built-in leisure card function. You don’t need to take out the EasyCard to beep when you take the MRT bus, ride a ubike, or buy breakfast at 7-11. Just put the watch close to the sensing area, and you can also set the automatic recharge, which is super convenient.

Just download the EasyPay app on your mobile phone, fill in a set of EasyCard numbers that each watch comes with in the “Binding” function (you can see it in “About” in the system settings), and set ” Automatically add value” to complete the binding, and then go to the Family FamiPort or EasyCard prepaid machine to activate it!In the future, when the balance in the card is insufficient, you can bind the bank account to automatically store the value, which is really good news for editors who always forget to bring cash and EasyCard

If you are using the Music Edition, you can also listen to music with Bluetooth headphones. You can listen to the commonly used streaming music such as Spotify and KKBOX with the Venu Sq 2 watch, so you don’t need to bring an extra one when you go out to exercise. cell phone

There are many people on the Internet who are hesitating between Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Apple Watch SE. Unless they are really non-Apple users, the editor thinks that they can really try Garmin Venu Sq 2. In terms of battery life, it is far better than the Apple Watch SE. The battery life of more than 10 days is quite different from the SE that has to be charged every day. XD

In addition, if you are just starting to step into the sports circle, Garmin Venu Sq 2 can also provide richer data records than Apple Watch SE, which is very important for those who want to improve their sports performance!

Coupled with its beautiful appearance, multiple color options, lightweight design and intuitive operation, in this test, the editor is very satisfied with the Venu Sq 2, I recommend you to try it together, and want to know more details Specifications can be found at here look~

