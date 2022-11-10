Earlier this year, I talked to my friends about the KEF LS50 Wireless ll, which is very suitable for listening to majestic classical music, but today I’m not going to talk about it, I’m going to talk about its reduced version!If you also want to live in a small space, such as a single-storey apartment or a suite, especially for the “sound enjoyment”, there is an obvious upgrade, and you like to listen to pop music, then you must listen to another KEF family. Select: LSX Series

And the second generation of LSX comes out, that is the cute LSX ll on Mikan’s hands. I’m sorry that this set of tripods have to be purchased separately, but I want to say that the stand is very beautiful, so I borrowed it from the brand and put it up wow haha , it doesn’t matter if you don’t stand it up, it’s purely a matter of momentum, you can choose whether to buy a tripod depending on the decoration and space conditions of your home

I mean, I think you and I should be the same, now you mainly use music streaming platforms to listen to music, like Spotify, Apple Music, KKBOX, TIDAL or even you use Roon, but anyway, most of the time you use Mobile phone control, right, so the high-end speakers specially designed for digital streaming music platforms just want to beckon to us digital natives, let’s learn about LSX ll with Mikan!

nice little speaker

The LSX ll wireless HiFi audio system has one speaker for each left and right channel, so if you buy it, it will be delivered to your home in groups of two. There are five colors in total: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Cobalt Blue, Lava Red and Soundwave Special Edition. , we have a special edition of Meimei’s Soundwave

The appearance is the same as the previous generation LSX. It was designed by Michael Young. He himself used Danish design to describe his work. The Danish style is characterized by minimalism and functionality. The smooth lines and clean appearance are impressive.

Look at this special edition of Soundwave, what do you think of when you see this blue?If you are a little bit involved in the design circle, you should think of Terence Conran. This is his signature blue. The Uni-Q driver unit and the back air holes are decorated with this blue

In this way, Soundwave Special Edition is a joint work by two of the UK’s most famous designers!The pattern on the outer Kvadrat fabric is a sound wave. Now the audio industry has a popular fabric packaging appearance, which makes the speaker warmer and more integrated into the home. The overall appearance of the audio will feel that it is loved and loved by a scholar. good education

Ports let you connect more!

As mentioned earlier, LSX ll is a set of two speakers, which are divided into main speakers and sub speakers. The ports behind the main speakers include HDMI ARC, TOSLINK optical fiber, USB Type-C, analog 3.5mm AUX, and RCA subwoofer output (connection is heavy). subwoofer), RJ45 Ethernet line (network) and RJ45 Ethernet line (connection between main and sub speakers)

The sub-speaker is RJ45 Ethernet line (connected between the main and sub-speakers), secretly shouting Terence Conran’s handwritten signature is beautiful!

Come and come to draw the big point, there are actually USB Type-C and HDMI ARC!Although the new speaker is designed to adapt to wireless streaming, it does not say that it cannot strengthen the wired connection, especially if we simply switch the source in the app, you can use both wired and wireless; with USB Type-C, you can use the LSX ll Put it on the desk to pick up the laptop, and there is a

With HDMI ARC, you can connect the LSX ll to the TV. If your TV’s speaker sound is weak, a set of speakers can greatly upgrade the listening experience. In our small room, the computer is the only thing you want to upgrade. talk to tv

Specifications for wireless listening

Now if I broadcast a pop music directly without telling me whether it is wired or wireless, Mikan probably won’t be able to hear it, and I guess it’s hard for you to hear it! Wireless streaming technology has come a long way, especially compared to the first generation, LSX II uses an upgraded version of the W2 wireless platform, that is, from KEF’s high-end audio decentralization technology to the LSX series, wireless can also be heard closer to wired. If you want to know the exact specifications, Mikan is also listed here:

Network up to 384kHz/24bit

Fiber up to 96kHz/24bit

USB Type C Ultimate 192kHz/24bit

HDMI up to 1.411Mbps PCM

And there are many ways to connect wirelessly, from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth, as well as AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast. Mikan himself uses an Android phone to connect to Wi-Fi and listen to Spotify the most.

But as always, if you want to hear the most complete and rich sound of a set of speakers, you must go through cables, and the main and auxiliary speakers must be connected by cables, but Benkan does not want to give up playing music with a mobile phone. After all, the phone is on your hand (?, where you go to control it, even the remote control of Mikan has to confirm that it has been sent and put it back in the box, because it is not really useful~ You can control it with the mobile app! Responsible! Attach the appearance of the remote control

KEF Connect App

KEF’s app is called “KEF Connect”, please be sure to download it and use your mobile phone to control the sound. The Android setting of Mikan is to use Google Home to connect LSX II first, and then link from KEF Connect to LSX II. The principle of LSX II It works as soon as it is plugged in, and it will also actively search for nearby connected devices, so there are no other settings to go. I think the operation in the app is very intuitive. Switching the signal source should be the only thing you need to remember.

You can also see that the supported streaming services include Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer, QQ Music, etc. You can directly open the music app from the KEF Connect App; EQ settings are also divided into general and expert customization. The sound characteristics are well understood, and it is suggested that more details can be adjusted by experts.

Special Guest Digital Universe Chen Wu

Haha, in fact, this time out of the box LSX ll Mikan had a video, and the video invited a special guest Digital Universe – Chen Wu

As soon as the guest arrives at Mikan, I ask him to help me adjust the sound position. In fact, this is a trap question hahaha, because LSX ll’s exclusive technology Uni-Q design can expand the emperor’s position~ Meaning, this pair of speakers will not have only one position The best sound is that the whole space can hear a good sound relatively symmetrically, and the position is much larger than this triangle!

I have to strongly praise this design, because when we walk around the room, we won’t feel the sound drop or deviation obviously. It is most suitable for us who have all functions in a small space! The kitchen is nice because it’s right at the door, the sofa area is nice because it’s next to the bed, and it’s nice when you’re brushing your teeth because it’s right next to the kitchen. Well, the whole room is the emperor’s seat!

Recently, Mikan went back to listen to JPOP again. In addition to ONE OK ROCK, Fujii Kaze is a singer I definitely recommend to everyone. The performance of LSX ll is just like the impression I got from KEF’s home audio system. Why is the volume so small? It’s so big, the mid-frequency performance is very full, and it’s very durable. If you want to feel that your heart is pounding in front of the sound, the LSX ll is absolutely fine. Only dare to listen for a few minutes, if your home is soundproof, please turn on 100%!

It means that because the positioning of LSX ll is in the KEF home or a digital entry, listening to music with a large weaving or complex structure, when the volume is turned up, Wei Wei may feel that all the notes cannot be grasped. , this point is for the reference of otter friends!I suggest you read this video and watch the video of my chat with Chen Wu about LSX ll. You can also listen to his views and help me get evidence of Chen Wu’s driving (?, if you want to improve the listening experience in a small space, you might as well go to If you like the sound of KEF LSX ll, you can also visit more KEF audio series