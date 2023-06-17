unprecedented! For the first time, Saturn’s moon has been confirmed to be “suitable for life” – Zhongshi News Network Chinatimes.com

6
- unprecedented! Saturn’s moon proved to be “suitable for life” for the first time Chinatimes.com
- “Enceladus” found that high concentration of phosphorus is ready to give birth to 6 elements of life- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily
- Enceladus found that high concentration of phosphorus is ready to give birth to 6 elements of life|China Press China Daily
- Phosphorus, the key to life, is discovered on Enceladus, the first alien sighting Chinatimes.com
- NASA finds key building block for life on Saturn moon Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- View full story on Google News
See also WebChatGPT, a Chrome extension that cracks the time limit that ChatGPT cannot search for Internet information after 2021 | T Kebang