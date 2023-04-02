The remake of “The Last of Us” PC version was launched on March 28. It was jointly developed by Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy. As a result, due to poor optimization, the game evaluation exploded. What kind of performance-eating monster is the PC version of The Last of Us? According to recent tests by foreign media, 16 CPU execution threads can be used.

Tested with AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D gaming processor according to DSOGaming, just play the prologue and run all the CPU cores. If you turn on SMT, the 16 threads will be used up and used up. Let DSOGaming call it the PC game that utilizes the “most threads” so far. It is surprising to see video games that use more than 10 threads.

In response to the problems of the PC version of “The Last of Us”, the official has released two waves of updates, and announced yesterday (1) that the team is working hard to solve the problems of the game experience to ensure that players’ expectations are met. A major update with more adjustments will be available soon, and at this stage it is recommended to use the latest NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers to play the game.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected. Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 31, 2023

We also encourage players to ensure you are using the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers. Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 31, 2023

However, perhaps the performance of the game was too unsatisfactory. Reddit began to spread the news that Steam opened players to unconditionally refund the PC version of “The Last of Us”. Some people shared that they had successfully refunded after playing for 3.7 hours. However, it should be noted that this news has not been officially confirmed, and everyone’s refund experience may be different.

Steam is excepting Refunds For The Last Of Us Regardless Of playtime!

The PC version of “The Last of Us Part One” has landed on the Steam platform on March 28, and the evaluation has climbed to “mixed” before the deadline, with a total of 12,299 comments.