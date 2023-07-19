Unraveling the Chicken-and-Egg Mystery: Which Came First, the Black Hole or the Host Galaxy?

Astrophysicists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery, uncovering two black holes in two ancient galaxies. This discovery has presented scientists with a puzzling conundrum that resembles the age-old question of the chicken and the egg. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Webb Space Telescope (JWST) played a crucial role in capturing the image of these galaxies, each hosting an actively growing black hole less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

The Webb Telescope, launched in 2021, is NASA’s space telescope dedicated to infrared spectroscopic astronomy research. As the largest optical telescope in space, it is capable of capturing images of exceptionally old and distant objects, helping scientists solve mysteries that were previously beyond the reach of the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched into low-Earth orbit in 1990.

While black holes appear bright in the image, galaxies remain challenging to observe. Before the Webb telescope became operational, it proved difficult for researchers to make such discoveries. The Hubble Space Telescope has the ability to detect galaxies that are approximately 3 billion years old, but it falls short when it comes to detecting younger ones.

In a recent publication in the journal Nature, researchers unveiled the astonishing findings of their study. It revealed that the mass of the host galaxy for these two black holes ranges from 130 to 340 billion times the mass of the sun. Moreover, the masses of the two black holes themselves are estimated to be 1.4 billion and 200 million times the mass of the sun, respectively.

The most intriguing aspect of this discovery is the rapid growth of these black holes just a billion years after the birth of the universe. Considered in the context of the universe’s estimated age of about 13 billion years, a billion years is a relatively short time. Scientists are baffled as to how these black holes became so massive within such a short period.

The international team of researchers from the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe in Japan was astounded by these unprecedented findings. The study also revealed that the black holes in the early universe had a similar size ratio to their host galaxies as black holes in later times. This implies that the connection between the black hole and its host galaxy was established approximately 860 million years after the Big Bang.

This discovery has raised more questions than it has provided answers for the research team. The crucial question that emerges from this study is whether the black hole or the host galaxy came first in the universe. It mirrors the timeless debate of “which came first, the chicken or the egg?” Unfortunately, scientists do not yet have a definitive answer, leaving this conundrum open for further exploration.

The findings from this study highlight the immense importance of advanced telescopes like the Webb Space Telescope in unraveling the mysteries of the universe. As our understanding continues to evolve, scientists hope to gain deeper insights into the origins and evolution of black holes and galaxies, ultimately shedding light on the enigmatic beginnings of our vast universe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

