At present, Windows still does not support the function of displaying two screens in the same window, so when you need to move or copy a large number of files, you need to open multiple windows. This is actually a little troublesome, and sometimes it may switch wrong. To introduce a very useful “Unreal Commander” dual-window file manager free tool, which can directly transfer and copy files between two locations.

Unreal Commander dual-window file manager free tool for easier management and transfer of files to other folders or hard drives

Click me to go to the official website to download

Unreal Commander supports Traditional Chinese, so don’t worry about not understanding it. If there are no special requirements during the installation process, just keep pressing the next step:



When you open it for the first time, there will be a theme style selection, there are 6 in total, depending on whether you need to change it:



I personally prefer this traditional white, so I changed it to this:



Skin can also be changed, and there are quite a few options, but once this switch is made, the software will be reopened, which is a bit more troublesome:



Then you can start to use it. Like other similar file management software, dual windows will be displayed on the left and right, which means that after individually opening the folder or hard disk you want to transfer or copy, you can complete it directly in this window without having to Again like the built-in to open two windows:



If there are multiple hard disks, there are hard disk slots at the top to choose from. For example, I have C, D, E slots, etc. In addition, the downward triangle can also be opened, and other hard disks or desktops and files can also be switched:



In the operation part, you can directly drag the file, or use the toolbar at the bottom, such as: F3 View, F4 Edit, F5 Copy, F6 Move, F7 Add Folder, F8 Remove, Alt+F4 Leave:



If you use drag and drop, this window will pop up. The small icon in the upper right can choose to copy or move. After pressing OK, it will start to execute:



This one also supports FTP servers:



However, such advanced functions require the establishment of an authorization key, which is free and does not require any payment, so you can establish it with confidence:



The authorization wizard will pop up. If there is no authorization key, just press “Create a new authorization key”:



In addition, there are also split files, merge files, etc. Most advanced functions require an authorization key, so people who think this is good, it is recommended to create:



The functions of this Unreal Commander are more than that, let the readers play with it in detail. In addition, the latest version is 4.21, which is still in the beta test version, and may encounter unstable situations during use. Not sure if there will be an official version in the future (because it has been 8 months since the beta version was launched in February), if you want to be more stable, you can download version 3.57.

For Windows 11 users, it is worth noting that in the Windows 11 22H2 version, the file manager finally has to import the paging function, which means that the same window can be opened in multiple locations, although there is no way to display two windows in one window. location, but I guess it should be possible to drag and drop files to other locations:

