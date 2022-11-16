Home Technology Unreal Engine 5.1 launches rendering creation function and then strengthens – PCM
Technology

Unreal Engine 5.1 launches rendering creation function and then strengthens – PCM

by admin
Unreal Engine 5.1 launches rendering creation function and then strengthens – PCM

“Unreal Engine”, which is no longer limited to game development, has recently completed version 5.1 testing and is launching, adding more convenient functions to improve the production efficiency of games and other digital entertainment content. Including: optimization of visual effects performance, large-scale scene creation and teamwork, virtual production and ICVFX (camera visual effects), etc.

“Unreal Engine 5”, which was officially launched at the beginning of last year, has greatly improved the fineness of 3D rendering, as well as the management and programming functions for large-scale projects. For the new generation of physical rendering process, it has better support for the increasingly popular fast ray tracing rendering hardware. And it can seamlessly handle larger world maps. It is suitable for game development, industrial design, and digital film and television entertainment. This major update of version 5.1 is divided into 3 aspects:

Optimized for next-generation hosts and high-performance PCs to ensure smooth 60FPS games can be built on new platforms, with improvements to dynamic global illumination Lumen, virtual geometry Nanite, and virtual shadow maps.

In terms of large scene creation and team collaboration, World Partition (World Partition) can now create larger scenes, making team collaboration more efficient and the game development process more convenient.

New tools such as virtual production and ICVFX lens visual effects are provided to simplify the film and television shooting process. For example: implement color correction in ICVFX editor, add light board, perform common stage operations, improve DMX configuration by improving MVR support, add preliminary preview for nDisplay in Lumen, improve GPULM workflow, etc.

Other minor changes include the introduction of machine learning deformers, artificial intelligence-based smart objects and state trees, and the beta version of the MassEntity tool to create NPC groups for the game world, etc. For details, see[Official Update Notes].

You may also like

Artemis-1 to the Moon with the Italian mini-satellite...

ROG RTX 4080 is here!! ASUS ROG Strix...

Smart working risks becoming a victim of the...

The protagonists of the Eicma motorcycle show are...

Elgato Launches Stream Deck+, a New Streaming Controller...

The protagonists of the Eicma motorcycle show are...

Such a cute joint name is crazy! G-SHOCK...

What is GAS, the app that has surpassed...

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” first expansion pack...

Betelgeuse dimmed for no reason and then returned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy