“Unreal Engine”, which is no longer limited to game development, has recently completed version 5.1 testing and is launching, adding more convenient functions to improve the production efficiency of games and other digital entertainment content. Including: optimization of visual effects performance, large-scale scene creation and teamwork, virtual production and ICVFX (camera visual effects), etc.

“Unreal Engine 5”, which was officially launched at the beginning of last year, has greatly improved the fineness of 3D rendering, as well as the management and programming functions for large-scale projects. For the new generation of physical rendering process, it has better support for the increasingly popular fast ray tracing rendering hardware. And it can seamlessly handle larger world maps. It is suitable for game development, industrial design, and digital film and television entertainment. This major update of version 5.1 is divided into 3 aspects:

Optimized for next-generation hosts and high-performance PCs to ensure smooth 60FPS games can be built on new platforms, with improvements to dynamic global illumination Lumen, virtual geometry Nanite, and virtual shadow maps.

In terms of large scene creation and team collaboration, World Partition (World Partition) can now create larger scenes, making team collaboration more efficient and the game development process more convenient.

New tools such as virtual production and ICVFX lens visual effects are provided to simplify the film and television shooting process. For example: implement color correction in ICVFX editor, add light board, perform common stage operations, improve DMX configuration by improving MVR support, add preliminary preview for nDisplay in Lumen, improve GPULM workflow, etc.

Other minor changes include the introduction of machine learning deformers, artificial intelligence-based smart objects and state trees, and the beta version of the MassEntity tool to create NPC groups for the game world, etc. For details, see[Official Update Notes].