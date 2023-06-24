Unrealistic hype about CO2 binding through algae farms

There’s a new narrative out there, and it’s: Let’s get rid of CO2 from the atmosphere by banishing it to the sea floor, where algae can bind it permanently, much like trees do. As reported, there is the “Running Tide” project by engineer and professional fisherman Marty Odlin, who wants to circulate seaweed on a large scale in order to bind as much carbon dioxide as possible.

But how many algae would you actually have to cultivate and manage in order to bind relevant amounts of CO2? A group of scientists have now asked themselves this question and calculated which areas of algae forests would be needed to achieve climate goals. The study published in Communications Earth & Environment now shows that it would take one million square meters of algae to bind 1 gigatonne of CO2 per year. That is about three times the area of ​​Germany.

In general, humanity needs to remove more than 4 gigatons of carbon dioxide per year from the atmosphere by 2050 in order to meet international climate targets. This would not be possible with seaweed alone. Because: “We estimate that to harvest 1 Gt of carbon per year, 1 million square kilometers of the most productive exclusive economic zones in the equatorial Pacific would have to be farmed; acreage would need to be tripled to harvest an additional 1Gt of carbon per year, indicating a dramatic reduction in carbon harvesting efficiency outside of the most productive water bodies,” it said.

Running Tide: Algae as a tool to combat climate change

Dead zones feared in the sea

Means: Only certain marine regions in the Pacific near the equator are really productive. Efficient human exploitation would require proximity to the coast, and there is of course competition from fishing and shipping. The operators of algae farms would have to come to terms with these branches of industry. Such algae farms already exist today, but only on a small scale. The current area of ​​around 2,500 km2 would have to be increased by a factor of 370, according to the study authors.

“Our immediate goal was to find out whether, under optimal conditions, we could actually achieve the carbon harvest magnitude that is being talked about. And the answer is no, not really,” said Isabella Arzeno-Soltero of Stanford University, who collaborated on the study.

There are also uncertainties about the impact on underwater ecosystems. “If the purpose of harvesting such large amounts of algae is to dump them in the deep sea and thereby sequester carbon, the impact on deep sea ecosystems and the possibility of increasing hypoxic regions should be further investigated,” states in the study further. Hypoxia means that the oxygen levels in bodies of water are reduced to the point where marine life is adversely affected. Such “dead zones” exist, for example, in the northern Adriatic Sea or in the Gulf of Mexico.

How a 30 hectare algae farm in Morocco is supposed to extract tons of CO2 from the air

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

