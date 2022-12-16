In order to understand how dark the universe actually is, after deducting all kinds of light, scientists took thousands of measurements on 200,000 Hubble telescope images, only to find that there is “unexpected light” surrounding the solar system. The researchers believe that these faint lights are likely reflected by some unknown new structures in the solar system.

In the Hubble Space Telescope data, more than 95% of the photons come from a distance of less than 4.8 billion kilometers from the earth, but most archive users ignore these faint discrete photons because they are more interested in stars and galaxies.

In a research project called SKYSURF, the Arizona State University (ASU) team reclassified and measured about 200,000 Hubble Space Telescope images, trying to find anything in the sky that wasn’t part of stars, explosions, reflections from planets and dust, and more. Residual background light. However, when the researchers completed the calculation, they found that there was an extremely small amount of excess light in the outer reaches of the solar system (about the amount of light emitted by only 10 fireflies in the sky), just like after turning off all the lights in the room, there is still a strange faint light from the walls and ceiling. , The floor reveals.

The source of this faint light, known as a ghost glow, has not been determined, but it is closer than the extra glow previously detected by the New Horizons probe outside Pluto. One possible source of this light, the researchers say, is reflections from as-yet-undetected dust in the inner solar system, which may be new additions to the known structure of the solar system.

While this ghost glow doesn’t look like much, it’s enough to let us know that something has been missed in the past. More and more scientists are finding other ways to observe the light between stars. If more and more local excesses are found, these shimmers That could distort our understanding of more distant rays, and it could even affect our view of how our solar system is composed.

Three new papers related to SKYSURF have been published in The Astronomical Journal and The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

(First image source: NASA)