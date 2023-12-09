Until Dawn team-up horror adventure “The Casting of Frank Stone” released!The stage is the world outside the evil realm of “Deadline by Daylight” | Game base

Canada’s Behavior Interactive announced the new horror game “The Casting of Frank Stone” currently in development at “The Game Awards 2023” today, and announced that it will be released on PC/PS5/Xbox Series X|S in 2024. Platform launched.

“The Casting of Frank Stone” produced by Supermassive Games, the development team of the classic thriller adventure game “Until Dawn”, is an updated version of the evil spirit realm “Forest of Fog” that appears in the world of “Dead by Daylight”. A horror adventure game set in the peripheral “outside world“. At the same time, the game will also be equipped with a multiple ending design of different plots that will affect the development and ending of the story according to various decisions made by the players, making the game more varied and challenging to play.

