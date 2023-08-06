Home » Until then, VW will still be putting their patience to the test
by admin
E-cars are too expensive, which makes customers shy away from buying them. But it will be a while before that changes. VW boss Oliver Blume reveals how long VW customers will have to be patient.

VW boss: E-car for 20,000 euros will last another 5 years – at least

Switching from a combustion engine to an electric car presents quite a few customers with financial challenges. Volkswagen wants to change that, but it will probably be a few years before that happens, as CEO Oliver Blume reveals in an interview.

“First of all, we are planning a vehicle – seen for Europe – for 25,000 euros. In perspective, I can already imagine that we Coming towards 20,000 euros“, explains the VW boss to the daily news. When is it? “I would say it’s realistic in the next five years,” means flower.

So before 2028, Blume does not expect the brands under his umbrella to be able to crack the next magical price limit. But VW definitely wants to make it: “But I also see us there as a Volkswagen Group in the obligation to also offer smaller vehicles for customers whom we introduce to the brands”according to the CEO.

Incidentally, Blume does not see the reasons for the expensive vehicles primarily at VW. The biggest cost factor is still the Electric car batteries. With its own production, VW wants to take control here. It depends on the framework conditions for the industry. According to Blume’s calculation, about 1 cent per kWh cheaper electricity for a 20 GWh factory Save 100 million euros.

E-cars too expensive: VW cannot deny complicity

In addition, with the further success of e-mobility, economies of scale would have a greater impact. In other words, the more e-cars that can be sold, the cheaper the unit price will be. To do this, however, framework conditions such as charging infrastructure and the expansion of renewable energies would also have to be improved, said Blume.

However, VW cannot completely pull itself out of the affair. Blume has given the group a new direction: quality becomes more important the number of pieces stands behind. For the customer, that usually means straight higher purchase prices.

