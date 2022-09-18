There’s a good reason people talk so fondly of the ’80s, and the upcoming “unusual finds” seem to indulge in all of them. We’re talking about evil alien conspiracies that only a bunch of kids find out (no adults listen to them), classic arcades, late nights out with your friends, no worries in the world, VHS rental stores, compositing Instrumental music, big hair and very bright colors.

Just check out this wonderful synopsis:

“Christmas is almost here. Vinny, Nick and Tony are trying to decipher a pay-per-view adult channel with their brand new cable signal descrambler when, unexpectedly, they hear an alien spaceship Crash in the woods near their town with a distress signal. Things only get weirder when they realize towering aliens are killing specific members of their community!

Unusual Discovery is a point/click adventure with graphics that pays homage to that era and was once funded through Kickstarter.We’re told that your decisions will have an impact on the story and the relationship between the main characters

Now, the release date has been revealed in a new trailer, and it turns out that it will be released on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox on October 12. Check out this absolutely adorable video below.