Unveiling the Characters of “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name” for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Seya Co., Ltd. Unveils New Information on “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero Unknown” Game Characters

Entertainment Center – Seya Co., Ltd. has recently shared exciting new details about the highly anticipated game software “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero Unknown”, which will be available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam). The company revealed information about the main character, Cangtian Hori, along with the introduction of the “Daoji School” members related to another key character, Kiryu.

The official website of “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name” provides fans with a deeper insight into the game’s universe.

■ The Connection Between Soten Hori’s “Akame” and Kiryu

One of the highlights of the latest release from Seya Co., Ltd. is the relationship between Soten Hori’s crucial figure, “Akame,” and Kiryu. Set in the bustling city of “Osaka‧Sotenbori,” the game explores the impact of her character on both the storyline and Kiryu himself.

＜Story＞

Kiryu finds himself entangled in a mission assigned by Daidaiji, leading him to encounter Akame, an enigmatic woman well-versed in Sotenbori’s underworld. Akame, relying on her widespread network called the “Akame Network,” which is comprised of homeless friends, collects valuable information for Cangtian Hori’s “house of all things.” As a result, she often handles high-risk commissions that others decline.

Kiryu soon becomes intertwined with Akame’s work, providing assistance to the “All Things House.” Together, they tackle various challenges plaguing the underworld, such as problems within impoverished industries. As they navigate through these hurdles, their friendship deepens, and the game’s plot depicts their blossoming camaraderie.

■ Introducing the Members of the “Daoji School” Related to Kiryu

Within the Daidaiji faction, where Kiryu operates under the code name “Jingryu,” there are other essential characters connected to Kiryu.

■ A Glimpse into the Daoji Temple School

Further details regarding the Daoji Temple School members will be revealed in the upcoming updates.

【 Product Information 】

Product Name: Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero Nameless

Gaming Platforms: PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PC (Steam) ※Digital download version available for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PC(Steam)

Release Date: Scheduled for November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Price: Regular Edition – 1,190 TWD in Taiwan / 298 HKD in Hong Kong

Game Genre: Action Adventure

Number of Players: Single-player

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

Copyright Mark: © SEGA

Official Website:

RyuStudio Official Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/RyuStudio.cht/](https://www.facebook.com/RyuStudio.cht/)

SEGA Asia Official Website: [https://asia.sega.com/cht/](https://asia.sega.com/cht/)

SEGA Official Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs](https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs)

SEGA Official YouTube: [https://www.youtube.com/user/SEGAasia](https://www.youtube.com/user/SEGAasia)

SEGA Official Weibo: [http://weibo.com/segamobile](http://weibo.com/segamobile)

Fans eagerly await the release of “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero Unknown” and anticipate further updates and character reveals from Seya Co., Ltd. as the game’s launch approaches.

