Unveiling the Immersive Experience of Galaxy Z Fold5: Lin Baihong's Journey as Store Manager

Unveiling the Immersive Experience of Galaxy Z Fold5: Lin Baihong's Journey as Store Manager

Samsung Taiwan invites Lin Baihong to showcase the benefits of the new Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable phone at the limited-time pop-up store “Z Fold Sky Fantasy.” Lin Baihong, the brand ambassador, takes selfies with fans using the phone’s 7.6-inch large screen. He expresses his fascination with the immersive experience and the convenience of the foldable phone’s large screen. Lin Baihong also praises the multi-view function and multi-window splitting of Galaxy Z Fold5, which maximizes efficiency and improves productivity. The actor also highlights the S Pen support, making it easier to read and highlight scripts. Additionally, Lin Baihong shares his love for the camera function, especially when taking photos of his pet dog. He mentions the user-friendly design, such as the automatic detection and countdown feature for capturing perfect selfies. The article also mentions the “Z Folding Sky Fantasy” limited-time pop-up store, where customers can experience the immersive camera experience and check-in at the dreamy cloud scene. The pop-up store showcases Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 flagship phones for customers to try out. There are also limited edition gifts and a chance to win a Samsung Bluetooth headset for participating in the event. Overall, the article highlights the features and user-friendly designs of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable phone and promotes the “Z Folding Sky Fantasy” pop-up store event.

