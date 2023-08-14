Unveiling the Mystery: How Plate Movements Trigger Diamond Formation and Eruptions

New Research Reveals How Diamonds Are Formed and Brought to the Surface

Diamonds, known for their hardness and brilliance, have long fascinated people and are highly prized as precious jewelry. But what is it that makes diamonds so special? Researchers at the University of Southampton have recently made exciting discoveries about how diamonds are formed and brought to the surface of the Earth.

The basic element that makes up diamonds is carbon, the most ordinary atom in nature. However, under high temperature and pressure hundreds of kilometers deep within the Earth, the arrangement of carbon atoms changes, resulting in the unique structure and characteristics of diamonds.

Natural diamonds are typically found in Kimberlite volcanic rocks, indicating that they are brought to the surface through volcanic eruptions. Professor Tom Gernon, a geology professor at the University of Southampton, and his team sought to understand why diamonds emerge billions of years after their formation.

By analyzing geological data on continental plate shifts and kimberlite eruptions, the researchers discovered that most kimberlite eruptions occurred approximately 25 million years after continental plates ripped apart. The first eruption typically takes place near the edge of the plate, while subsequent eruptions are more likely to occur in the middle of the plate. These findings were published in the journal Nature in July.

Using computer simulations, the team uncovered the sequence of events that lead up to a kimberlite eruption. When continental plates tear apart, the crustal rock layers become thinner and the underlying magma flows more intensely. This powerful magma is able to shatter the rocks at the bottom of the continental plates. As fragmented pieces of rock sink into the magma, a more destructive magma disturbance occurs, spreading outward and stripping more pieces of rock from the plate above. This domino effect creates more magma, eventually leading to a large amount of magma rising rapidly and breaking through the surface in a powerful eruption. Most kimberlite eruptions occurred between 146 million and 66 million years ago, with the most recent one happening about 11,000 years ago in Tanzania.

The implications of this research are significant for the diamond mining industry. Mining diamond mines is an expensive process that involves geological surveys, sampling, and testing. However, with the knowledge of the domino effect events that trigger diamond eruption to the surface, the location and timing of kimberlite formation can be predicted. This information could greatly improve efficiency and potentially reduce mining costs.

The study conducted by Professor Gernon and his team sheds new light on the fascinating process of diamond formation and transportation to the Earth’s surface. The rarity and beauty of diamonds have captivated humans for centuries, and this research provides valuable insights into the geological processes that create these precious gems.

(Note: Continental plates move slowly over time. Approximately 300 million years ago, North and South America were connected to Africa and Europe in a supercontinent called Pangea. This supercontinent began to split around 175 million years ago.)

