Unveiling the New Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Everything We Know So Far

Title: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Subtitle: We review all the information that is known about the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

A new generation of smartphones Google Pixel is on the way. After the popular Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Mountain View company is already working on the next revision of its family of star smartphones, which will arrive this year 2023 with the aim of continuing to gain ground in the high-end telephone market.

At this time of the year, the leaks, the rumors, and the information shared by the company itself have already revealed many details about the Google Pixel 8, and for that reason, we wanted to review everything we know (or we think we know) about this new installment of one of the most popular device series of the moment.

Google Pixel 8, when will they be presented?

Google does not usually fail when choosing the presentation date of its new devices. Since the arrival of the first generation of the family, the brand has chosen the month of October to celebrate the presentation of their high-end phones.

Except for last-minute changes in plans, that shouldn’t change this year. Therefore, it is most likely that the presentation of the Pixel 8 will be held in October 2023. Probably between the first and second week of the month.

How much will the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cost?

The most recent rumors have revealed the news that no Pixel fan would want to hear: after several generations keeping the price of the devices intact, this 2023 we could see an increase.

If the rumors do not fail, we expect raises of about 50 dollars compared to the previous model in the case of the Pixel 8, the increase should also affect the Pixel 8 Pro, although we have no data on how much it will cost.

Characteristics of the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Some features and specifications of the Google Pixel 8 have also come to light over the weeks and the arrival of new leaks.

Renewed design with flat screens and a more rounded format

Everything seems to indicate that the Pixel 8 will introduce some notable changes in terms of aesthetics. The latest leaked renders have revealed that the two devices will have a slightly more rounded design than the past generation, with a larger radius in the corners and more pronounced curves in the rear.

Some features, such as the metallic “Camera Bar,” will still be present, but other highly requested changes will be included, including a completely flat screen in both models.

In this sense, it is also known that the Pixel 8 will have a 6.1-inch screen, smaller than that of the previous generation. That of the Pixel 8 Pro will be about 6.5 inches diagonal.

On their screens, we know that they will be able to reach a refresh rate of 120 hertz in both cases, being able to reach 1600 or 1400 nits of maximum brightness in Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8, respectively.

New Tensor G3 processor and built-in thermometer

One more year, Google will once again bet on its own processor to bring its next smartphones to life. This year it is the turn of the Tensor G3, a processor built in a four-nanometer format with cores based on ARMv9 architecture in 4+4+1 arrangement (four Cortex-A510, four Cortex-A715, and one Cortex-X3).

The inclusion of the ARMv9 architecture will make it possible to make the definitive leap to 64-bit code for Google phones. The Pixel 7 no longer supports older 32-bit applications, but they do keep 32-bit libraries in their code. This will change radically with the Pixel 8 which, according to what has been leaked, will offer a pure 64-bit experience.

The TPU in charge of artificial intelligence tasks and machine learning will also improve with Tensor G3, giving a power jump up to 1.1 GHz. Likewise, it is expected that a new system aimed at supporting the main processor in image processing tasks.

Although the new processor is not the most striking change of the new Pixel. As we have learned thanks to a leaked video, the Pixel 8 Pro will incorporate a thermometer capable of measuring body temperature.

Best cameras for the whole family

The photographic section of the Pixel 8 will improve substantially, at least in regards to the type of sensors they will use.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor, specifically the Samsung ISOCELL GN2. This sensor represents an evolution with respect to the ISOCELL GN1 that we saw in the Pixel 6 and 7. Compared to its predecessor, the ISOCELL GN2 is larger in size, can capture 35% more light, and is compatible with video recording in 8K.

Both terminals will have a new sensor associated with the ultra-wide-angle lens: In the case of the Pixel 8, it will be the 12-megapixel Sony IMX386, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro will bet on the 64-megapixel Sony IMX787. In both cases, it will be necessary to add a ToF STM VL53L1 sensor in the Pixel 8 and a VL53L8 in the Pixel 8 Pro.

In addition to that, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will also have a sensor 48 megapixel telephoto lens, the Samsung GM5 with a 5x optical zoom that will use a periscopic lens. As for the temperature sensor that we talked about before, it will be a Melexis MLX90632.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the inclusion of an 11.1-inch sensor on the front of both models.

