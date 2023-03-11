While Trony launches the Light Prices, Mediaworld relaunches the Discounts for the Weekend which, as also happened in the past, offer a wide range of products at reduced prices. Among the protagonists we also point out two laptops.

Il Lenovo Ideapad 5, in the version with 14-inch screen, Intel Pentium processor with integrated graphics card, 4GB of RAM and 128 gigabyte SSD is offered at 399 Euros, with a saving of 20% compared to the 499.99 Euros in the price list. The distribution chain offers home delivery at no additional cost between 14 and 17 March 2023, as well as free in-store collection by selecting the nearest store.

We also find the laptop at a discount HP Envy 14, which as the name suggests has a 14-inch panel, Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512 gigabyte SSD. the proposed price is 979 Euros, down 10% compared to 1099.99 Euros.

The offers only for the Mediaworld weekend will be available until 11.59 pm tomorrow, Sunday 12 March 2023, exclusively online on the distribution chain’s website. For all the details on the possible possibility of making payment in installments, we refer you directly to the pages of the individual products.