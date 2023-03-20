If you are interested in a VPN service and waiting for a cheap deal, now is a good time to grab it. Well-known providers such as NordVPN, PureVPN, CyberGhost VPN and others relaunched their campaigns in March 2023. We have put together the best deals for you.

VPN deals: The best offers in March 2023

  1. NordVPN is currently on a 2-year subscription with at least 59 percent savings off 3,35 Euro available per month. The manufacturer’s 30-day money-back guarantee also applies to the special offer.
  2. CyberGhost VPN is currently with 82 percent discount for 2,11 Euro per month in a 2-year subscription. The money-back guarantee applies to the offer for 45 days.
  3. Also Surfshark VPN has a strong supply in store with 82 percent Savings when you take out a 2-year subscription, what 2,30 Euro corresponds to per month. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee.
  4. PureVPN is currently with 88 percent Savings available with a 5-year subscription, giving you only 1,33 Euro pays per month. This offer also comes with a 31-day money-back guarantee.
  5. Ivacy VPN is currently with believe it or not 90 percent discount available in a 5-year subscription. You only pay 0.9 euros per month, or 56 euros for the entire period. In addition, you get a password manager for free. The provider’s money-back guarantee is valid for 30 days.

What do you even need a VPN for? Find out in this video:

Get NordVPN with a 59% discount

VPN services: what do the anonymization tools bring you?

By using a VPN service, you increase your security and anonymity when surfing the net by using a different IP address and encrypted data traffic. You can securely log into public WiFi hotspots and prevent companies from logging your surfing behavior. Furthermore, using a VPN service allows you to bypass geo-blocking, for example to access content blocked for German IP addresses or watch videos from your Netflix library, even if you are currently in a foreign country.

See also  Zerynth, round of 5.3 million. Sifted publishes the list of the best Italian startups

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.