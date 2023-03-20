If you are interested in a VPN service and waiting for a cheap deal, now is a good time to grab it. Well-known providers such as NordVPN, PureVPN, CyberGhost VPN and others relaunched their campaigns in March 2023. We have put together the best deals for you.

VPN deals: The best offers in March 2023

NordVPN is currently on a 2-year subscription with at least 59 percent savings off 3,35 Euro available per month. The manufacturer’s 30-day money-back guarantee also applies to the special offer. CyberGhost VPN is currently with 82 percent discount for 2,11 Euro per month in a 2-year subscription. The money-back guarantee applies to the offer for 45 days. Also Surfshark VPN has a strong supply in store with 82 percent Savings when you take out a 2-year subscription, what 2,30 Euro corresponds to per month. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee. PureVPN is currently with 88 percent Savings available with a 5-year subscription, giving you only 1,33 Euro pays per month. This offer also comes with a 31-day money-back guarantee. Ivacy VPN is currently with believe it or not 90 percent discount available in a 5-year subscription. You only pay 0.9 euros per month, or 56 euros for the entire period. In addition, you get a password manager for free. The provider’s money-back guarantee is valid for 30 days.

What do you even need a VPN for? Find out in this video:

Get NordVPN with a 59% discount

VPN services: what do the anonymization tools bring you?

By using a VPN service, you increase your security and anonymity when surfing the net by using a different IP address and encrypted data traffic. You can securely log into public WiFi hotspots and prevent companies from logging your surfing behavior. Furthermore, using a VPN service allows you to bypass geo-blocking, for example to access content blocked for German IP addresses or watch videos from your Netflix library, even if you are currently in a foreign country.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.