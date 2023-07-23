Upcoming Changes and Promises: Future Plans for the Game Discussed in Livestream

Game Developers Announce Exciting Changes for Future Updates

In a recent livestream event, game developers shared some exciting news for players of the popular game. Associate Game Director Joe Piepiora and Director Joe Shely, along with Associate Community Director Adam Fletcher, moderated the livestream, which lasted nearly an hour.

During the livestream, several key changes and updates were announced, which have left players eagerly anticipating the future of the game. Here are some of the main highlights:

1. Buffs for Mages and Barbarians: In the coming weeks, players can expect significant buffs for both the Mage and Barbarian characters. These enhancements will surely enhance gameplay and bring a new level of excitement.

2. Increased Enemy Densities in Dungeons: Hellsurge and Nightmare dungeons are set to receive a significant increase in enemy densities. This change is expected to provide players with a more challenging and immersive gaming experience.

3. Expansion of Storage Space: In the next update, players can look forward to an additional storage space page, giving them more room to store items. Additionally, the potion stack cap will be increased to 99, and a dedicated gem page for Season 2 will be introduced.

4. Reduced Skill Point Costs: To encourage players to experiment with different builds, the cost of skill points will be reduced by 40%. This change aims to provide players with more flexibility and freedom in customizing their characters.

5. Leveling Up Revamp: The developers have acknowledged that leveling up from level 50-100 can sometimes feel like a monotonous task. As a result, plans are underway to make this process more enjoyable and varied, with promises of even more additions later in the game.

6. Increased Drop Rates for Unique Items: Players can soon expect more chances to obtain unique items in the game. The drop rate for these items will gradually increase over time, providing players with more opportunities to enhance their gameplay.

7. Loadouts Save Function: The developers are currently discussing the implementation of a custom suit save function, which would allow players to quickly switch between different builds. While not currently on the development roadmap, this feature is being considered for future updates.

8. Search Feature for Unique Items: Season 2 will introduce a way for players to find certain unique items and legendary powers. This addition will undoubtedly enhance the overall gaming experience and provide more opportunities for players to acquire powerful items.

9. Redesigned Damage Reduction System: The upcoming Season 2 will feature a redesigned damage reduction system, involving armor and resistance. This change aims to further balance gameplay and provide a more immersive and strategic combat experience.

10. More Equipment Modification Options: Players can look forward to more equipment modification options in the future. This addition will allow for further customization and personalization of characters, resulting in more diverse gameplay styles.

11. Increased Drop Rates for Treasure Goblins: The legendary drop rate for Treasure Goblins will be increased, and players can expect to encounter different types of Treasure Goblins in future updates. This change will undoubtedly add excitement and anticipation during gameplay.

In addition to these updates, a hotfix was released today that includes changes to Nightmare Dungeons, addressing any existing issues and improving the overall gaming experience.

The game development team has also made promises to players, ensuring that while they seek to increase the diversity of gameplay, they will not rush to weaken strong gameplay sets. Instead, they will focus on creating attractive alternative gameplay options, ensuring a balance between the desire for change and maintaining the excitement of existing gameplay.

With these exciting updates and promises from the developers, players eagerly await the future of the game, anticipating a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements from the game development team.

