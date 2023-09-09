Upcoming Cross-Platform Play in Baldur’s Gate III: What We Know So Far

Baldur’s Gate III Cross-Platform Play Update Revealed

Baldur’s Gate III, the highly popular PC game, has now expanded its horizons to include the PS5, leaving players excited for the possibility of cross-platform play. Although cross-play is not currently available, Larian Studios, the game’s developer, has recently provided an update on when it can be expected.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Larian’s publishing director, Michael Douse, reassured gamers that cross-play has always been part of the plan. “It was always in the plan,” Douse stated. However, he also mentioned that it won’t be ready for the game’s initial launch. While the developers have a roadmap for its implementation, they are reluctant to provide a specific date until they are certain about its readiness.

Despite the lack of a concrete release date, players can take solace in knowing that PC and PS5 adventurers will soon be able to unite in the world of Baldur’s Gate III. The game has already seen significant improvements through two major patches, sparking further anticipation for the arrival of cross-platform play. Fans are hopeful that it will become available either before or after the game’s upcoming release for Xbox later this year.

Cross-platform play has become a highly anticipated feature in modern gaming, allowing players on different platforms to connect and play together seamlessly. Its implementation in Baldur’s Gate III is expected to enhance the collaborative experience and foster a stronger player community.

As the developers work diligently to solidify the cross-play feature, fans eagerly await further updates and announcements. Until then, players on both PC and PS5 can continue their individual adventures in the game’s immersive and captivating world, eagerly anticipating the day they can join forces and embark on shared quests together.