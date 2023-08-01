Upcoming Diablo IV Update Introduces Mounts That Break Through Barricades

Horses in Diablo IV will soon be able to break through barricades, according to the director Joe Shely. In an upcoming 1.1.1 update next week, players will no longer encounter the inconvenience of being unable to use their mounts when faced with roadblocks. Shely confirmed the news on Twitter, stating, “We’re going to allow the mount charge to break through barricades.”

The issue of mounts in Diablo IV has been the speed difference between controller and keyboard/mouse, along with the active cancellation of the mount cooldown time, which has caused problems when encountering barricades. Players often had to wait several seconds before being able to mount their horse because of climbing a wall.

In addition to the mount improvements, the 1.1.1 update will also include several other adjustments. The Barbarian class will receive buffs to anger generation, and unique equipment in the later stages of the game will be adjusted. The Mage class will see changes to their three-line skills, with consistent improvement and improved late-stage viability.

Other changes in the upcoming update include increases in health and loot drops for World 3 and World 4 boss monsters, guaranteed legendary item drops from boss monsters in any world after level 35, and guaranteed legendary item drops from level 15+ goblins. Enemy density in Nightmare dungeons will be significantly increased, and the maximum stack size for potions will be increased to 99. The cost of resetting talents and pinnacle disks will be reduced by approximately 40%, and the cast time for leaving dungeons will be changed back to 3 seconds. Additionally, numerous bugs will be fixed.

The 1.1.1 update notes for Diablo IV are expected to be released on August 2 overseas time, with the revised version being launched on August 8. Players can look forward to improved mount mechanics, as well as various adjustments and fixes to enhance their gameplay experience.