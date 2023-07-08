Upcoming iPhone 15: Expectations of Increased Prices for the Pro Max Model

Title: iPhone 15 Rumors: Pro Max Model Expected to Soar in Price with Exclusive Periscope Zoom

The release of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 is just around the corner, set to take place in August of next year. However, recent reports suggest that Apple may hike up the prices for its most premium model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This speculation has sparked curiosity amongst Apple enthusiasts, prompting the question of where this information originates.

According to Jeff Pu, managing director of Haitong International Tech Research, Apple is expected to produce an astounding 84 million units of the iPhone 15 in the second half of 2023. This represents a significant 12% increase in production figures, indicating high anticipated demand. Pu’s insights have been shared by reputable sources such as 9to5Mac, providing further credibility to his claims.

One of the major revelations from Pu’s report is the exclusive feature for the iPhone 15 Pro Max – a periscopic zoom system. Previously, the only difference between the Pro and Pro Max models was the larger screen and battery capacity. However, this time around, the Pro Max will boast the best camera system, including an unprecedented range of optical zoom capabilities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be priced higher than the $1,099 starting point for the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, although exact figures have not yet been disclosed.

The addition of a periscope lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer users a doubling of the optical zoom range, from 3x to 6x. This improvement in camera technology is set to enhance image quality and provide users with expanded creative possibilities. Furthermore, Pu suggests that Apple may also introduce three new sensors across the entire Pro range, further boosting image quality across the board.

Aside from the camera advancements, the iPhone 15 has generated significant buzz due to expected design changes and the long-awaited inclusion of a USB Type C port. This shift away from the Lightning connector, which has been a staple for Apple devices, will open up new opportunities and enhance connectivity options for users.

As the excitement surrounding the iPhone 15 continues to grow, consumers eagerly await further details on its design, features, and pricing. With the potential for a premium price tag on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple enthusiasts are curious to see how the market will respond to these upgrades and innovations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

