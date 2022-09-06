We’re assuming no one missed the fact that Illumination (Despicable Me, Minions) is currently doing Mario action, starring Chris Pratt as the voice behind the plumber himself. We haven’t seen anything so far, and it doesn’t even have a proper title despite it premiering in April 2023.

Until now, that was it.Even though this is not an official announcement, Illumination Studios Paris have now added the film to their website as a feature film – here it is listed asSuper Mario Bros. While this may have been a placeholder, the fact that it has now had a title added suggests it is real.

also. . . The name would make a lot of sense, not something boring like a Mario movie, or something like Mushroom Kingdom or a plumber like me.

What do you think of this title of the movie?

