Update! Black Friday 2023, what can I recommend? What will I buy?

Christmas is approaching and manufacturers are outdoing each other with offers. Of course, this also applies to Amazon, which is starting its “Black Friday week” from today.

Of course, there are tons of offers and everyone wants a piece of the affiliate cake, including me.

In this article I would simply like to show you a few products from the tech testing niche that I think are interesting.

Update: It is now actually “Black Friday”, the article has been updated accordingly.

Only products that I really like!

Important: I only recommend products that I really think are good or that I have “tested well”.

So I won’t just recommend “everything”.

Power banks and chargers

Anker 737 Powerbank (PowerCore 24K) 24.000 mAh / 140W

I don’t think I have to say anything more about the Anker 737. Here we have a power bank with 24,000 mAh and a 140W USB C input and output.

This is clearly one of the best power banks on the market.

We can even argue about whether the Anker 737 isn’t perhaps the best power bank currently available. Normally the price of well over €100 is a minor point of criticism, but €99.99 is a really good offer if you are looking for a high-end power bank!

Anker 548 Powerbank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh)

Are a lot of capacity (i.e. a lot) and high durability more important to you than maximum performance and compact dimensions?

Then you’ve come to the right place with the Anker 548 power bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh). This power bank has a whopping 192Wh or 60,000 mAh. It can also be easily charged via solar and has a 60W USB C port.

On the other hand, the Anker 548 is also quite a chunk.

Anker Nano Power Bank 10,000mAh, 30W and integrated charging cable

€37.99 for a 10,000 mAh power bank is not a huge bargain. However, the Anker Nano Power Bank 10,000mAh is a somewhat unusual power bank due to the integrated USB C cable, which is really well implemented here.

Therefore, this is a very everyday-friendly power bank and the output of 30W is exceptional in this class.

Anker Nano Powerbank, 10,000mAh power bank with built-in USB-C cable

Anker Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh 200W

The Anker Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh 200W is what I would recommend with a clear conscience if you are looking for an absolute high-end model.

The price of €109.99 is also good in itself. However, I would personally prefer the Anker 737 for €99.99!

Nevertheless, I would like to mention this offer.

AMEGAT Powerbank 140W

The AMEGAT Powerbank 140W is something like the “no-name” alternative to the Anker 737. As the name suggests, the AMEGAT Powerbank 140W also has a 140W USB C port, as well as an impressive 27600mAh.

Technically the power bank is absolutely excellent, see the test!

In short, if it doesn’t have to be the Anker name (and the potentially better support from Anker), you can save almost €20 here compared to the Anker 737. I would probably slightly prefer the Anker 737, but I’ll leave it to be seen whether it’s worth the €20 extra charge.

UGREEN Nexode USB C charger 300W

Let’s make it short, this is the best USB charger on the market right now! €199.99 is still a hefty sum, but 300W maximum power with 140W USB C ports is also considerable.

The charger supports practically all charging standards and is technically very solid!

So if you are looking for the best USB charger currently on the market, then go for the Nexode 300W!

UGREEN Nexode 140W

Don’t need 300W, but want a 140W charger? Maybe suitable for one of the 140W power banks?

UGREEN Nexode 140W USB C charger PD 3.1 USB C power supply GaN 3-port

Then you have come to the right place with the UGREEN Nexode 140W. Also a technically excellent charger with 3 ports and a powerful 140W port.

UGREEN Nexode 30W

Are you looking for a simple, compact but sufficiently powerful charger for most modern smartphones?

Then the UGREEN Nexode 30W for €12.99 might be the right one for you. This is a “simple” standard charger with one port, but with a decent 30W of power. Ideal for the current iPhones and Google Pixel models.

Storage

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB

The P41 is the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD currently on the market! There’s nothing more to say here, the SSD is incredibly fast in all areas!

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal gaming SSD

And yes, the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB is generally faster than the Samsung 990 Pro!

Crucial MX500 2TB

The Crucial MX500 is the “standard” SATA SSD. Fast, reliable and cheap!

Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 inch Internal SSD, Up to 560 MB/s

Of course this is a SATA SSD and therefore not the fastest, but if you are looking for a cheap data grab then this is a great SSD!

Also available in 4TB for €184.99.

Samsung 990 PRO

In my opinion, the Samsung 990 Pro is one of the best 3 PCIe 4.0 NVME SSDs! What’s exciting here is the 4TB version, which is very affordable at €264.99!

Samsung 990 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD, 4TB, PCIe 4.0, 7,450 MB/s read, 6,900

Especially since SSD prices are rising again. By the way, this is a deal that I took advantage of.

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB

I consider the Crucial X9 Pro to be the best 10 Gbit external SSD (i.e. in the 1000 MB/s class). In contrast to many competitors, this relies on very high-quality TLC NAND.

Accordingly, the SSD should not only be reliable, but also offer a very consistently high data rate!

This means that the data rate does not collapse at some point with constant write access.

UGREEN M.2 NVMe SATA SSD enclosure

Not exactly a storage product, but a housing that allows you to use an internal m.2 SSD externally.

UGREEN M.2 NVMe SATA SSD enclosure USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps aluminum M2

According to my testing, this is the best external NVME enclosure with USB C 3.1 Gen 2 10Gbit!

SK hynix Gold P31 1TB

Die SK hynix Gold P31 is not the fastest SSD on the market. It’s fast but not fast either. However, the P31 is one of the most economical SSDs currently on the market.

Especially in notebooks, an economical SSD can save a few minutes or even hours of battery life.

Miscellaneous

Tineco Floor One S5

I am a huge fan of the Tineco vacuum cleaners! As a pet owner, these are simply a blessing and I wouldn’t want to be without a vacuum cleaner in my household.

I consider the One S5 from Tineco’s lineup to be the “most sensible” model.

Just watch the video and you might see why I think these vacuum cleaners are so great.

UPDATE: What will you buy? What did I buy?

What have I bought so far for Black Friday?

This meant that I actually got a lot of things that I had planned in advance at a very good price. I had been waiting for a while, especially for the Samsung 990 Pro.

I’m also quite happy with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition.

Otherwise I bought some smart home stuff. The smart home sockets were also purchased with the ulterior motive of a large comparison.

