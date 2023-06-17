Update for Fritzbox and Co.: All functions and new features

The Berlin router manufacturer AVM regularly releases updates for its Fritz boxes and other Fritz devices. These include, for example, repeaters, powerline adapters, but also Fritz phones. TECHBOOK has the information about the latest updates.

AVM has a whole range of different devices on offer, most of which are supplied with new firmware updates over the years. The updates bring numerous innovations for the Fritz boxes, repeaters and powerline adapters, but often also solve minor problems. In advance, the company usually prepares the so-called release candidates in a laboratory for the current major Fritzbox update. New features will also continue to be tested through minor updates from the Fritz lab. Here you can find out for which devices AVM is currently offering an update.

Please note: In the list we include updates to the official Fritz!OS as well as the latest laboratory versions. Since AVM first tests new functions in the Fritz laboratory, the software can lead to minor problems during operation. Therefore, note our comments that we give about the installation of a Fritz laboratory.

Popular Fritz boxes get Fritz!OS 7.56

After a series of lab updates, some official updates are also now available. We are talking about Fritz!OS 7.56, the current version of the major firmware update to Fritz!OS 7.5, which AVM is gradually rolling out for its Fritz boxes. The Fritzbox 7590 and 7530 models were freshly supplied with the update at the beginning of the month. Other important router models such as the Fritzbox 7590 AX and the cable Fritzboxes 6660 Cable, 6690 Cable and 6591 Cable are now to follow.

The update mainly includes two major innovations, which should help to save electricity on the one hand and bring a new relocation assistant on the other. The changelog lists the adjustments as follows:

System:

In the new energy-saving mode, WLAN, LAN and USB are operated in a particularly energy-saving manner with reduced performance.

New assistant transfers all important settings for internet, telephony and WLAN as well as connections to mesh, telephony and smart home devices to a new Fritzbox.

The last point was already announced with the update to Fritz!OS 7.50. It should help to make changing routers even easier, since the settings for devices that are connected to the Fritzbox are also applied directly.

The innovations in the current FritzOS 7.50

With the current Fritz!OS 7.50, AVM is delivering numerous new functions and optimizations for its Fritz devices. These should not only increase the performance of the Fritz boxes, but also improve WLAN connections from mobile devices, enable faster and more stable connections via VPN networks and ensure more security in the home network. A new relocation service is also integrated into the update, which is intended to simplify switching between the Fritz boxes. Overall, AVM is introducing innovations in all core areas such as the Internet, telephony, smart home and home network.

Read in the linked message which adjustments and functions the update to Fritz!OS 7.50 includes.

Cable internet is fast, but not always a better choice. We explain why:

Fritz-Labor: That has to be considered

If an update comes from the Fritz laboratory, other conditions apply compared to the official updates. Because with the laboratory firmware, AVM is testing new functions that will later become part of the major, official firmware update at the end of August or beginning of September. It therefore has beta character. The manufacturer also points out that problems can arise when operating the software.

Users can try out a Fritz laboratory if the current FritzOS is installed on their Fritzbox. Before installing the software, however, the data and settings on the router should be backed up to be on the safe side. Once this has been done, users can download the laboratory firmware from the Fritz laboratory on the AVM website and save it on their computer as a ZIP file. After unzipping the file, the following steps are necessary for installation:

Call up the Fritzbox interface in the browser with http://fritz.box and, if necessary, enter the password for your Fritzbox At the bottom of the menu you will find the “View: Advanced” footer that you need to enable You will now find the “FritzOS file” tab under “System / Update” In the input field, select the path to the previously downloaded and unzipped ZIP file and click on “Start update”

If laboratory firmware is already installed on the Fritzbox, a new update will be offered automatically. Note that the update process may take a few minutes. Meanwhile, the router’s info lamp is flashing. When the update is complete, the Fritzbox restarts automatically. Data and settings are not lost, so the router is ready for use again as usual.