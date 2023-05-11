Update for Fritzbox and Co.: All functions and new features

The Berlin router manufacturer AVM regularly releases updates for its Fritz boxes and other Fritz devices. These include, for example, repeaters, powerline adapters, but also Fritz phones. TECHBOOK has the information about the latest updates.

AVM has a whole range of different devices on offer, most of which are supplied with new firmware updates over the years. The updates bring numerous innovations for the Fritz boxes, repeaters and powerline adapters, but often also solve minor problems. In advance, the company usually prepares the so-called release candidates in a laboratory for the current major Fritzbox update. New features will also continue to be tested through minor updates from the Fritz lab. Here you can find out for which devices AVM is currently offering an update.

Please note: In the list we include updates to the official Fritz!OS as well as the latest laboratory versions. Since AVM first tests new functions in the Fritz laboratory, the software can lead to minor problems during operation. Therefore, note our comments that we give about the installation of a Fritz laboratory.

AVM is currently providing its two fiber optic routers Fritzbox 5530 and 5590 Fiber with an update from the laboratory. This is definitely worth it, because it brings a lot of adjustments and new functions. The adapted energy-saving mode is particularly worth mentioning here, with which the Fritz boxes are supposed to consume less power than before in WLAN, LAN and USB operation. With the update, AVM also introduces the new relocation assistant, which transfers the previously stored data even more extensively when you change Fritzboxes. The manufacturer has published exact details about the moving service on its website.

The laboratory update contains numerous other innovations for the two Fritz boxes, which AVM lists as follows:

by phone:

NEU Support for the use of up to 10 individual call numbers (MSNs) in the “Telekom CompanyFlex” telephony tariff

System:

NEU In the new energy-saving mode, WLAN, LAN and USB are operated in a particularly energy-saving manner

New assistant transfers all important settings for internet, telephony and WLAN as well as connections to mesh, telephony and smart home devices to a new Fritzbox.

Internet:

improvement Improved NTP interoperability with better estimation of hardware clock drift

Improved NTP interoperability with better estimation of hardware clock drift improvement Optimized switch from public DNS servers to provider-side DNS servers

Optimized switch from public DNS servers to provider-side DNS servers improvement Optimization of the bandwidth reservation in the home network by adapting it to the transmitted downstream rate

Optimization of the bandwidth reservation in the home network by adapting it to the transmitted downstream rate Fixed “Reserve bandwidth for home network” did not work with IPv6

“Reserve bandwidth for home network” did not work with IPv6 Fixed When routing the entire IPv4 data traffic via a WireGuard VPN connection, incoming calls were sometimes not signalled

When routing the entire IPv4 data traffic via a WireGuard VPN connection, incoming calls were sometimes not signalled Fixed An IPv6 prefix release of a previous “stale” prefix for a downstream router might not have been deleted

An IPv6 prefix release of a previous “stale” prefix for a downstream router might not have been deleted Fixed Some IPv6 settings could be changed without confirming the second factor

Some IPv6 settings could be changed without confirming the second factor Fixed Problems with the function and/or display of certain application scenarios arose in the child safety device

Problems with the function and/or display of certain application scenarios arose in the child safety device Fixed Interoperability of IPSec VPN connections to LANCOM remote sites, e.g. when using VNC and RDP – with packet acceleration switched on – not given

Interoperability of IPSec VPN connections to LANCOM remote sites, e.g. when using VNC and RDP – with packet acceleration switched on – not given Fixed Parental controls: Redeeming tickets for devices with the standard profile did not work

Parental controls: Redeeming tickets for devices with the standard profile did not work Fixed Repeaters sometimes use external NTP servers for the initial time determination, although the upstream Fritzbox offered an NTP server

Repeaters sometimes use external NTP servers for the initial time determination, although the upstream Fritzbox offered an NTP server Fixed Under certain circumstances, a change to a public DNS server took place although the current DNS server was accessible

Under certain circumstances, a change to a public DNS server took place although the current DNS server was accessible Fixed Under certain circumstances, the switchover to public DNS servers took place too early

Under certain circumstances, the switchover to public DNS servers took place too early Fixed VPN: When configuring an IPsec LAN-LAN connection, the address of the Fritzbox was not suggested

WLAN:

improvement Improved behavior when registering WLAN devices on 2.4 GHz

Mesh:

Fixed Incorrect connection display on the “Home network > Mesh” page of the user interface when using certain powerline adapters together with a network switch

Incorrect connection display on the “Home network > Mesh” page of the user interface when using certain powerline adapters together with a network switch Fixed Incorrect connection display on the “Home network > Mesh” page of the user interface after changing the connection of a repeater

improvement Increased robustness when handling inconsistent data in Apple phone books

Increased robustness when handling inconsistent data in Apple phone books the change Removed outdated entries from the list of telephony providers

DECT:

improvement Support for Sennheiser EPOS series DECT headsets for outgoing calls and pickup via headset button

home network:

Fixed The update search display for devices in the mesh was inappropriate in certain cases

The update search display for devices in the mesh was inappropriate in certain cases Fixed Devices with a dot in their name could no longer be renamed

Devices with a dot in their name could no longer be renamed Fixed Possible missing display of IP addresses could cause subsequent errors

Fixed Events from repeaters were sometimes recorded twice in the event log

Events from repeaters were sometimes recorded twice in the event log Fixed There were too many settings change events in the event log

There were too many settings change events in the event log Fixed Push service “change notice” sent information about supposedly new port releases too often

Cellular:

improvement Internet connection with username/password supported for cellular dongle Alcatel IK41VE1 IoT/M2M 4G (MBIM)

USB:

Fixed WebDAV – Online storage cannot be used if the country is set to “Spain”.

The innovations in the current FritzOS 7.50

With the current Fritz!OS 7.50, AVM says it is delivering numerous new functions and optimizations for its Fritz devices. These should not only increase the performance of the Fritz boxes, but also improve WLAN connections from mobile devices, enable faster and more stable connections via VPN networks and ensure more security in the home network. A new relocation service is also integrated into the update, which is intended to simplify switching between the Fritz boxes. Overall, AVM is introducing innovations in all core areas such as the Internet, telephony, smart home and home network.

Read in the linked message which adjustments and functions the update to Fritz!OS 7.50 includes.

Cable internet is fast, but not always a better choice. We explain why:

Fritz-Labor: That has to be considered

If an update comes from the Fritz laboratory, other conditions apply compared to the official updates. Because with the laboratory firmware, AVM is testing new functions that will later become part of the major, official firmware update at the end of August or beginning of September. It therefore has beta character. The manufacturer also points out that problems can arise when operating the software.

Users can try out a Fritz laboratory if the current FritzOS is installed on their Fritzbox. Before installing the software, however, the data and settings on the router should be backed up to be on the safe side. Once this has been done, users can download the laboratory firmware from the Fritz laboratory on the AVM website and save it on their computer as a ZIP file. After unzipping the file, the following steps are necessary for installation:

Call up the Fritzbox interface in the browser with http://fritz.box and, if necessary, enter the password for your Fritzbox At the bottom of the menu you will find the “View: Advanced” footer that you need to enable You will now find the “FritzOS file” tab under “System / Update” In the input field, select the path to the previously downloaded and unzipped ZIP file and click on “Start update”

If laboratory firmware is already installed on the Fritzbox, a new update will be offered automatically. Note that the update process may take a few minutes. Meanwhile, the router’s info lamp is flashing. When the update is complete, the Fritzbox restarts automatically. Data and settings are not lost, so the router is ready for use again as usual.