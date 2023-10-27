Update iOS 16.7.2 and iOS 15.8: Major Bugs Fixed to Address Serious Vulnerability

Update iOS 16.7.2 and iOS 15.8 soon! Major bugs fixed

Have you been feeling left out with all the news about the new features in iOS 17? Well, here’s some good news and bad news for you. Apple has recently pushed updates for iOS 16.7.2 and iOS 15.8, so you can still enjoy some improvements even if you don’t have the latest version.

The good news is that these updates are available for devices like iPhone 6 series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and even iPod touch (7th generation). Apple hasn’t forgotten about those of you who have older devices!

However, the bad news is that these updates address a serious vulnerability. Reports suggest that devices prior to iOS 15.7 are at risk of being actively exploited. So, it is highly recommended to back up your phone and update to iOS 16.7.2 and iOS 15.8 as soon as possible to protect yourself from potential security vulnerabilities.

The vulnerability, known as “CVE-2023-32434,” was previously patched in June. It was an integer overflow vulnerability that allowed malicious programs to execute arbitrary code with core privileges. Unfortunately, the same issue has reappeared in this patch, posing a threat to older system devices.

According to previous reports, Kaspersky has disclosed that this vulnerability has been actively exploited. This highlights the urgency of updating to iOS 16.7.2 and iOS 15.8. You can do this through the system update settings on your iOS or iPadOS device.

On a separate note, iOS 17 was announced at WWDC this year, boasting numerous new features and improvements. From enhanced phone calls and FaceTime to streamlined AirDrop sharing and smarter input functions, iOS 17 has a lot to offer. Additionally, a new “Log” feature and “StandBy” mode have been introduced for a more interactive and convenient user experience.

However, it is important to note that iOS 17 is only supported on newer models such as iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XR, and iPhone XS, and later models. This means that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and previous iPhone X models will not be able to upgrade to iOS 17. But fret not, as Apple will continue providing security updates for older devices to ensure protection against malicious applications and attacks.

In other news, Apple has recently increased the prices of its Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple One services. The reasons behind these increases are not difficult to understand.

Stay up to date with the latest iOS updates and enjoy the added features and security improvements they bring.

