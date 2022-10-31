In some ways, it may reflect that the recent related exploits are really getting more and more rampant. Or, as the functions become more and more powerful, Google Chrome finally shows more weaknesses. But more, it should be that with the widespread use of such browser core technologies, hackers and other interested people will naturally bet more “attention” on this popular browser. Anyway, update soon! Google Chrome’s seventh zero-day bug fix of the year is here. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!





Update soon! Google Chrome’s 7th zero-day bug fix of the year is here

Since such information often appears in news headlines, everyone will mistake it for old news, so the information of “(known) times” is specially put. I just want to let you know that although it seems to be a correction of zero-day attacks every time I see it, in fact, with the increasing popularity of Google Chrome, it is naturally difficult to become one of the main targets of malicious organizations or hackers. decline. This should be a must to get used to, and you need to pay attention to whether the browser has been updated to the latest version to avoid being victimized!

As an information security issue, the increasingly common zero-day attack / zero-day vulnerability / zero-day vulnerability / zero-day attack (Zero-Day Vulnerability / 0-day Vulnerability). By definition, it is an attack method in which hackers exploit vulnerabilities that have not yet been patched. At the same time, because it has a certain utilization value, it has also become the target of the national spy cyber army. Questions like this test the ability of manufacturers to fix quickly to minimize the damage caused by such tactics.

In such a state of “all kinds of rushing for time”, since the patch updates have been delivered to users as soon as possible, I personally think that as soon as I see such an update, it is recommended that everyone install it as soon as possible to avoid any information security The problem happened unexpectedly.

Google recently released an emergency patch update CVE-2022-3723 (app version 107.0.5304.87/88) for a zero-day attack targeting Chrome desktop users. Fixed the Type Confusion Vulnerability Bug found by Avast in the Chrome V8 Javascript engine. It has been reported that it may lead to out-of-bounds memory access conditions when applications allocate resources with incompatible types.

This zero-day bug, reported on 10/25, was soon released today with a related fix update. According to foreign media observations, this vulnerability is already the seventh Chrome zero-day vulnerability this year. The remaining times are:

Updates are released between February and September. I have to say that as Chrome becomes more and more popular, it is really recommended that you pay more attention to relevant updates and install them as soon as possible to avoid related losses caused by intentional people using vulnerabilities. Don’t wait, go check out Chrome’s update information and install it!

