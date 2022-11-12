Home Technology Update soon! Google Pixel phone is exposed to “unlock” vulnerability – Free Electronics News 3C Technology
Technology

Update soon! Google Pixel phone is exposed to “unlock” vulnerability – Free Electronics News 3C Technology

by admin
Update soon! Google Pixel phone is exposed to “unlock” vulnerability – Free Electronics News 3C Technology

Google Pixel phone is exposed to “unlock” vulnerability. (Photo/Reuters)

Google Pixel phones have recently been exposed to an “unlock” vulnerability, which can bypass the screen lock to turn on the phone!

Foreign media Android Authority reported that a hacker David Schutz discovered a new vulnerability to break the set screen lock. The vulnerability simply means that after entering the wrong SIM card PIN code three times on a Pixel phone, the SIM card is locked. By resetting the PIN code through the PUK code, you can bypass the original screen lock and go directly to the home screen; this means that anyone can unlock the Pixel phone without knowing the password.

David Schutz reproduced the bug on both Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 phones, and according to him, it could affect all Pixel phones.

He has reported this vulnerability to Google, which was fixed in the security update released by Google in November. Mobile phones above Pixel 4a can be upgraded. It is recommended that all supported Pixel phones be updated as soon as possible to avoid being exploited by interested parties.

“You Might Want to Watch”

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method



See also  Grounded Review - Gamereactor - Grounded

You may also like

Have foreign media selected the 5 failed graphics...

How to fix common printer problems and errors...

Lightweight and comfortable affordable gaming headset, Corsair HS55...

RTX 4090 burnout is expected to be resolved?...

Apple tests scrolling lyrics for Apple Music Web...

How to fix common printer problems and errors...

Lightweight and comfortable affordable gaming headset, Corsair HS55...

The neighborhood (and local commerce) is the crossroads...

History of the biggest crash in the history...

History of the biggest crash in the history...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy