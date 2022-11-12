Google Pixel phone is exposed to “unlock” vulnerability. (Photo/Reuters)

Google Pixel phones have recently been exposed to an “unlock” vulnerability, which can bypass the screen lock to turn on the phone!

Foreign media Android Authority reported that a hacker David Schutz discovered a new vulnerability to break the set screen lock. The vulnerability simply means that after entering the wrong SIM card PIN code three times on a Pixel phone, the SIM card is locked. By resetting the PIN code through the PUK code, you can bypass the original screen lock and go directly to the home screen; this means that anyone can unlock the Pixel phone without knowing the password.

David Schutz reproduced the bug on both Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 phones, and according to him, it could affect all Pixel phones.

He has reported this vulnerability to Google, which was fixed in the security update released by Google in November. Mobile phones above Pixel 4a can be upgraded. It is recommended that all supported Pixel phones be updated as soon as possible to avoid being exploited by interested parties.

