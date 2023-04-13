Is the computer you are using now a Windows system? If so, you need to update it soon, or your computer may be hacked!

According to a report by “SETN” on the 13th, in the security updates released by Microsoft in April, as many as 97 vulnerabilities were fixed at one time. One of the more serious vulnerabilities has been exploited by hackers to attack other companies.

In the patch file released by Microsoft this time, 7 of the 97 vulnerabilities were evaluated as “relatively serious”, and the other 90 were classified as “important” at the next level. This contains 45 groups of vulnerabilities that may cause computer There are 20 sites that are subject to remote control that will affect user rights, and 10 sites that may leak data. There are also risks of DoS attacks, bypassing security protections, and fraud.

The most serious vulnerability this time is code-named CVE-2023-28252, which belongs to the “zero-day vulnerability”. The so-called zero-day vulnerability (also known as zero-day vulnerability) refers to a defect, weakness, or error in software, firmware, or hardware design that has been publicly disclosed, but has not been officially patched by the manufacturer. This zero-day vulnerability would allow hackers to gain system privileges and then take control of the entire computer.

The well-known antivirus software company Kaspersky also mentioned in its report that some hacker groups have exploited this vulnerability to attack companies in Asia, the Middle East, and North America, and the CISA organization has also issued a warning against this vulnerability.

Users who want to install this update can go to “Start Menu” – “Settings” – “Windows Update” to check the update content to prevent the computer from being attacked by hackers.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.