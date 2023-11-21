Home » UPDATE: We’re taming the dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Ascended tomorrow at GR Live




Due to unforeseen circumstances, the live broadcast of the reimagined Ark: Survival Evolved has been postponed from November 21st to November 22nd. Studio Wildcard made the decision to bring the game into Unreal Engine 5, which has significantly improved its graphics and visuals. The game was removed from Early Access last week, and in light of this, we will be taking a closer look at Ark: Survival Ascended at GR Live today.

Rebeca will be hosting and playing during the opening hours of Ark: Survival Ascended 8d6255d, starting at the usual 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, all on the GR Live homepage. Be sure to stop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and make sure to check out a sneak peek of the game in the trailer below.

Stay tuned for the updated live broadcast on November 22nd, and get ready to experience the reimagined Ark: Survival Evolved in all its glory.

