In addition to adding a lot of accessible and inclusive designs to Surface products recently, Microsoft has also announced the expansion of the development of accessible gaming experiences for Xbox games.

Updated design guidelines, Microsoft expands development of accessible gaming experience for Xbox games

Microsoft has chosen to host the 2022 Xbox Accessibility Showcase at the Microsoft Inclusive Tech Lab within its headquarters, while also highlighting support from the Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL), as well as the Xbox Ambassador community Get feedback to emphasize the goal of equal access to the game for all players without restrictions.

From the game design part, Microsoft has put forward relevant guidelines to allow game developers to create more accessible games, and complete relevant certifications through the Microsoft Gaming Accessibility Testing Service (MGATS), even allowing people with disabilities Players can directly report to the game developers that they want to improve the project in a simple way.

According to Anita Mortaloni, Director of Accessibility Design at Microsoft, game developers will be able to provide design guidelines through Microsoft, making it easier to create games suitable for players with different disabilities.

For example, it allows disabled players to adjust the operation sensitivity, display method, operation interface configuration and other details according to their personal needs. It also includes providing text content recitation, display font adjustment, and even adding options to change the appearance of the character for players with arachnophobia, or Provides auxiliary functions such as plot review for players with memory impairment, so that players with different disabilities can play the game more smoothly.

In addition to promoting accessible game play experience in the United States, Microsoft continues to cooperate with game developers in Europe and Asia, hoping to bring more accessible game experience to more game works, and also through its Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or promote a barrier-free gaming experience through PC games on service platforms such as Steam.

At present, not only Microsoft, but also Sony’s PlayStation has also begun to promote the barrier-free gaming experience in games. For example, in games such as “God of War: Ragnarok” and “The Last Survivor One Piece Remake”, many barrier-free games have been added. Assisted play function.

