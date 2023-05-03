Home » Upgrade “Cool” with ASUS TUF RTX 4070 OC
Upgrade “Cool” with ASUS TUF RTX 4070 OC

The GF RTX 40 series brings stronger game performance and AI computing power, and supports DLSS 3 frame generation technology is a big improvement. GF RTX 4070 was launched earlier, with lower power consumption and 8-pin power supply, which immediately attracted a group of old players. Attention machine users, hoping to maximize the gaming experience with the least cost, ASUS TUF RTX 4070 OC may be a good choice.

The AD104 core of the GF RTX 40 series is based on the TSMC 4N customized process. Since the RTX 4070 is not the highest specification of the same core, the clock frequency and the number of operating transistors have been adjusted, so that the TGP power consumption of the graphics card can be lower, only 200W The power level is significantly lower than the 350W of the previous generation GF RTX 3080 12GB, and the required power supply is only 650W or above. This makes many players who are hindered by RTX 4080’s requirement of 12VHPWR interface and 750W power supply configuration to reconsider. They can enjoy the new technology of RTX 40 series without a complete system upgrade.

ASUS TUF RTX 4070 OC is a mid-range model from the same factory. There is ROG STRIX on the pair and Dual on the bottom. If you don’t need too much RGB and extreme overclocking for fun, TUF focuses on “10+2” phase power supply, and military-standard capacitors can withstand high temperatures. A three-fan design would be a good choice. The latest Axial-tech fan of the same factory is used to operate silently, which can prolong the service life and reduce noise. The 3.25-slot giant radiator is equipped with 6 heat pipes, and a metal back plate is added, and the convection technology of the male board FE is used at the end of the card Raw air is drawn in through the radiator. And the power supply uses a standard 8-pin PCIe input, which is convenient for upgrading the old machine. The graphics card is an OC overclocking version, and the core boost clock is slightly increased from 2,500MHz to 2,550MHz.

testing platform:

  • Processor: Core i5-12600K
  • Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX B760-G D4 GAMING WIFI
  • Memory: A-DATA LANCER RGB DDR5-6000 16GBx2
  • SSD：WD BLACK SN850 2TB
1440p Native TUF 4070 OC
3DMark -Speed Way 4488
RE4 -RT 103
Returnal -Epic RT 74
Hogwarts Legacy -Ultra RT (FG) 70
The Last of Us Part I -Ultra 73
Atomic Heart -Atomic (FG) 141
The game performance is satisfactory at 1440p native resolution, and some games can even enable faster frame generation, such as “Atomic Heart”, “Hogwarts Legacy”, and “Returnal”

Specification

  • Model: TUF-RTX4070-O12G-GAMING
  • Core acceleration clock: 2550MHz (OC 2580MHz)
  • Memory: 12GB GDDR6X
  • Memory Clock: 21 Gbps
  • Display output: 3x DP 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1
  • Interface: PCI-E 4.0 x16
  • Power supply: 8-pin PCIe
  • Card body length: 301 x 139 x 63 mm
  • Card body thickness: 3.25 slot
  • Enquiry: ASUS HK (3582 4770)
  • Price: $5,799

