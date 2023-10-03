Upgrade to WWE 2K23: The End of WWE 2K22 Online Support

WWE 2K22 Servers to be Discontinued, Fans Encouraged to Upgrade to WWE 2K23

In a recent article, 2K – the publisher of WWE 2K games – has announced that the servers for WWE 2K22 will be discontinued on January 3, 2024, leading to the removal of all online modes and features. This news has left many fans disappointed as they will no longer be able to enjoy online matches and community creations in the game.

The decision to shut down the servers after just 22 months of online support has raised eyebrows within the WWE gaming community. This duration falls significantly short even when compared to previous WWE games published by 2K. As a result, fans are left wondering why the publisher is cutting support for the game so soon.

However, 2K is not leaving fans empty-handed. The company is emphasizing the release of WWE 2K23 as a better alternative and is encouraging players to upgrade to the latest installment. In their statement, 2K suggests that there has never been a better time to purchase WWE 2K23, undoubtedly hoping to redirect disappointed fans towards the new game.

Although 2K has not provided a specific release date for WWE 2K23, the announcement indicates that the game is in the pipeline and will likely be available before the server shutdown in January 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details about the upcoming release and are cautiously optimistic about the improvements and enhancements that WWE 2K23 will bring to the table.

The news of the server discontinuation for WWE 2K22 has sparked discussions among gamers and critics alike. Some argue that the move is part of a marketing strategy to boost the sales of the next installment, while others express disappointment in the shortened support for the current game. However, it is worth noting that online server shutdowns are not uncommon in the gaming industry, as developers often prioritize resources for newer releases.

WWE 2K22 was originally launched with high expectations, promising immersive and realistic wrestling gameplay. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, the discontinuation of online services has left some fans feeling dismayed. However, the closure of servers does not affect offline gameplay, allowing players to still enjoy the game’s various modes and features.

As the WWE 2K community braces for the upcoming server shutdown, many players are already looking forward to WWE 2K23, hopeful that it will deliver a more satisfying and enjoyable wrestling experience. Details surrounding WWE 2K23 are yet to be unveiled, but with the encouragement from 2K to upgrade, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the next chapter in the WWE gaming franchise.

