Nvidia has just released the updated version 531.18 of the Game Ready driver, in addition to providing DLSS 3 support for the new game “Atomic Heart (Atomic Heart)” launched last month, and providing DLSS, In addition to NVIDIA Reflex and RTXGI global illumination ray tracing, a new function RTX video ultra-high resolution has been added, which claims to upgrade low-quality streaming videos to 4K. What is the actual effect?

NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) uses AI and RTX Tensor cores to improve low-resolution video quality by removing blocky compression artifacts and increasing video resolution. Users only need to use an RTX graphics card to watch streaming videos in Chrome or Edge browsers, whether it is on YouTube, Netflix or Twitch.

However, there are still some restrictions when using RTX VSR. First of all, it only supports 360p – 1440p videos, and the older 240p is powerless. Second, everyone should update their Chrome and Edge browsers to the latest versions.

To enable RTX VSR, you can enter the NVIDIA control panel, select “Adjust Video Image Settings” under “Image” on the left menu, and you will see the “RTX Video Enhancement” column on the right, check “Ultra High Resolution” can. RTX VSR provides 4 levels of quality improvement, level 1 is the lowest and level 4 is the highest. The image will be sharper and distortion can be reduced, but of course it needs to pay the price of GPU load. If you want to watch videos with RTX VSR on when using creator programs or games that consume more resources, you should adjust the quality value according to the computer load.

According to NVIDIA, all RTX 30 and 40-series graphics cards can easily upscale at quality 1, while cards in the xx70 series or above are capable of playing most videos at quality 4. In other words, to use quality 4, at least an RTX 3070 graphics card should be used.

Falling Flower MV Quick Performance Test

The author uses a Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop equipped with an RTX 3080 independent display and an Acer Predator X32FP 32″ 4K gaming screen to play the famous HAL song “al di la” on the YouTube platform 11 years ago to test the RTX VSR Effect. The highest resolution of the film is 480p, and because there are many scenes of falling petals in the film, the picture is quite bad.

testing platform:

Lenovo Legion 7：

CPU：AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

GPU：NVIDIA RTX 3080 (Game Ready Driver 531.18)

RAM：32GB DDR4

Screen: Acer Predator X32FP 32″ 4K gaming screen

System: Windows 11 22H2

Browser: Google Chrome (110.0.5481.178)

The RTX VSR is not turned on, the petals are blurred, and the trousers have compression distortion. (GPU load 13%) After turning on the RTX VSR, the petals are clear, and the noise on the trousers is also eliminated. (25% GPU load)

The test found that under the blessing of RTX VSR, the difference between HAL running in the corridor and the scenes of petals scattered is more obvious. Each petal appears clearer and sharper, and the distortion noise of the trousers is reduced. In contrast, the GPU load climbed from 13% before RTX VSR was not turned on to 25% after it was turned on. On the other hand, the difference in the image quality of close-up scenes is not so obvious, and the difference in GPU load is only 3-4%. Sometimes the GPU load is higher without RTX VSR enabled.

In the close-up scene, even if the RTX VSR is not turned on, the hair is still clear. (GPU load 17%) There is no obvious difference when RTX VSR is turned on. (22% GPU load)

From a simple test, RTX VSR can improve the quality of streaming videos for free to a certain extent, but it has not reached a surprising level and can only be called “feeling”.