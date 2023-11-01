UPspec Gaming Announces Black Version of xScreen for Xbox Series S Peripherals

UPspec Gaming, the company that released the popular Xbox Series S peripheral xScreen, has announced an update to accommodate the latest version of the console. The xScreen, a portable screen specifically designed for the Xbox Series S, received positive reviews and gained popularity since its release two years ago.

The xScreen allowed gamers to play their favorite Xbox Series S games anywhere, as long as there was a wall outlet available. Despite not being officially licensed, the peripheral received praise from none other than Phil Spencer himself, the head of Xbox. This prompted UPspec Gaming to officially license the xScreen a few months ago.

Initially, the xScreen was only available in white, matching the color of the Xbox Series S. However, last month, UPspec Gaming surprised fans by releasing a black version of the peripheral with 1 TB of storage. Now, UPspec Gaming has confirmed that a black version of the xScreen is coming soon.

The black version of the xScreen, called Carbon Black xScreen, will offer the same portability and convenience as its white counterpart. Gamers who are interested in the Carbon Black xScreen can register their interest, although the release date has not been announced yet.

UPspec Gaming made the announcement on Twitter, sharing a link for gamers to register their interest in the Carbon Black xScreen. The company’s tweet generated excitement among Xbox Series S users, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the black version of the popular peripheral.

With UPspec Gaming continuously updating their xScreen to accommodate the latest version of the Xbox Series S, gamers can expect an enhanced gaming experience on their favorite console. The xScreen has proven to be a must-have accessory for Xbox Series S owners, allowing them to enjoy their games on the go.

As the release date for the Carbon Black xScreen is yet to be revealed, fans will have to stay tuned for further announcements from UPspec Gaming. The company’s commitment to providing innovative gaming peripherals for the Xbox Series S demonstrates their dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for players around the world.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

