UrbanV chooses Amazon Web Services cloud services…

The society UrbanVwhich operates in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector, has announced that it has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a cloud service provider.

AWS will support UrbanV in building an innovative transport network based on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. These will offer a revolutionary solution for green urban transport.

UrbanV and Amazon Web Services: the details of the partnership

Currently UrbanV collaborates with i AWS Professional Services (ProServ) to design and manage its infrastructure of vertiports, which will be the departure and arrival stations of the eVTOL. UrbanV will benefit from Amazon Web Services’ experience as a global leader in cloud computing for airlines and airports. AWS will help create an agile and scalable operating model for vertiports that can be replicated in cities around the world over the next few years.

With this in mind, UrbanV sets itself the ambitious goal of launching its own first eVTOL service by the end of 2024connecting Rome Fiumicino airport with the center of the capital, in view of the Jubilee of 2025. Starting from 2026, the Rome network will expand to count 10 vertiports, which will allow fast and smooth movements between the main transport nodes and tourist attractions.

Simultaneously, UrbanV will open additional networks of vertiports in Venice, Bologna and on the French Riviera, offering travelers faster and more sustainable alternatives to congested urban roads and traditional means of transport. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest hundreds of millions of euros to expand its model across Europe and globally.

The role of Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services will play a key role in the development of the operating model for UrbanV vertiports, which will use AWS cloud technology to automate the passenger experience, simplifying check-in operations and security checks, reducing the required space and allowing to the vertiports to integrate into urban spaces. Passengers will receive personalized updates in real time, with travel plans that will automatically adjust if connecting flights are delayed, omnichannel check-in and inherent flexibility.

“Our vision for electric urban aviation focuses on reinventing the flying experience,” he has declared Carlo Tursi, CEO of UrbanV. “In AWS, we recognized the ideal cloud partner to make this vision a reality. Their unrivaled experience in the airline industry means a deep knowledge of the sector and, moreover, their thirst for innovation makes them the ideal partner to create new possibilities. Together we will develop a revolutionary urban travel experience not only in terms of the vehicles involved, but also in terms of the passenger experience”.

