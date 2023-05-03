Urso: «ChatGpt shows pitfalls, it needs to be adjusted»

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is necessary to develop new regulations to better define the relationship between man and machines, for the first time technology seems to be in an advantageous position. To say it, through a message, was the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoat the opening of the RomeCup 2023, the event organized by the Fondazione Mondo Digitale with the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, conceived as a moment of discussion between schools, universities, businesses and institutions.

“Society today is in great need of comparison because we are in a historical phase in which the dialectic between man and technology seems to see the latter, for the first time, in an advantageous position”, said Urso. Recalling the ChatGpt case which has been available again to Italian users since the end of April, the minister underlined that “it showed the pitfalls of a sector that still needs rigorous regulation: the provisional limitation of the treatment to OpenAi by the Guarantor for data processing personal data has resulted in a higher level of protection for users”.

“Despite the enormous outcry, however, the case represents only one example, however striking, of the level of pervasiveness that applications in the field of artificial intelligence are reaching. The intelligent domotics of smart homes and intelligent cars, the algorithms that characterize social networks and the search engines on which we interact, up to the chatbots of virtual assistants, are all practical applications of already widespread AI systems”.

In Italy, the AI ​​sector grew by 32% in one year

In his message, the minister then recalled that the artificial intelligence sector in Italy has grown by 32% in one year, a value equal to 500 million euros. “This sector – wrote Urso – is now central to the development programs of companies of all sizes that invest in Intelligent data processing, Language AI and Computer vision”. However, the innumerable applications of these technologies have also opened up a great ethical debate in Italy and in Europe, “and we are particularly engaged in the analysis and composition of the proposed Regulations on AI, which are still being developed at EU level. The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy for the areas of competence intends to be an active part in these processes as has already happened for the definition of the Strategic Program for AI 2022-2024 “.

Furthermore, Urso underlined, there is also a strong commitment to developing an organic approach to emerging technologies so as to allow the country to look to the future with confidence, defending models and values ​​that have the person at the center in all circumstances.