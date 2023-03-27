The US Democrat expresses doubts about the allegations surrounding the dangers of espionage. Normally there would be a briefing in such cases, not so with TikTok. Ocasio-Cortez advocates a comprehensive data protection law based on the European model.

The US Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now also joining the debate about the threat of a ban on the popular TikTok app in the US. She is clearly opposed to this and advocates a comprehensive data protection law, citing Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as an example. She also expresses doubts about the espionage allegations mentioned. According to Ocasio-Cortez, there is usually always a briefing for MPs. However, this would not have happened with regard to threats from TikTok.

No social media platform has ever been banned in the US, said Ocasio-Cortez. In her opinion, the debate misses the real problem – namely the lack of data protection in the USA. “Big social media companies are allowed to collect a lot of very personal data without significant regulation,” said the politician. The US is “one of the few developed countries in the world where there are no significant data protection laws”.

As a counterexample, Ocasio-Cortez the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In her opinion, the solution is not to ban individual companies, but to “actually protect Americans from this kind of outrageous data collection”. It remains undisclosed that, despite this strict set of rules, a ban on TikTok is also being discussed in Europe. Interior Minister Faeser sees no reason for this in Germany. In Austria, the situation is still being examined in the Ministry of the Interior.

Ocasio-Cortez breaks party line

ocasio-Cortez is known for her large online following. On Sunday morning (local time), her first Tiktok post had already been viewed over three million times. She is also one of the few Democrats to break with her party’s line in the Tiktok debate. On Wednesday, her close party friend Jamaal Bowman, also a congressman from New York, warned against “xenophobic anti-China rhetoric”.

How dangerous is TikTok?

With more than a billion users, Tiktok is the only online platform that is also successful in the West that does not come from the USA. On Thursday, Tiktok boss Shou Zi Chew was met with deep distrust and rejection during a survey in the US Congress. In a five-hour hearing, President Joe Biden’s Democrats and Republicans emphasized with rare unity that previous steps to isolate US data from the short video app from the Chinese parent company Bytedance were not enough for them. Tiktok rejects all allegations and emphasizes that it does not see itself as a subsidiary of a Chinese company.

(bagre/APA/DPA)