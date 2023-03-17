Home Technology US investigation into TikTok, the Chinese company allegedly spied on several American journalists
Technology

US investigation into TikTok, the Chinese company allegedly spied on several American journalists

by admin
US investigation into TikTok, the Chinese company allegedly spied on several American journalists

New American lunge on TitkTok. The Justice Department would have opened an investigation to understand whether the parent company of the social network, the Chinese Bytedance, has spied on several American journalists in recent years. Many of these deal with technology. The investigation was revealed by the New York Times which cites several sources.

The investigation, which began at the end of 2022, would be linked to Bytedance’s admission that it had discovered some employees who allegedly had illegal access to the data of several American citizens: at least two journalists and some people close to them.

The criminal division of the department, the FBI and a prosecutor would investigate. No confirmation at the moment from the American authorities. But the news comes at a time when the US grip on TikTok is increasing.

The Biden administration asked Bytedance to sell its TikTok shares on Thursday. A move that follows the introduction of a law in the US that effectively prohibits the use of apps, software or other technologies produced abroad that could endanger national security. TikTok is the main suspect.

With the rise of its social network, Bytedance has become one of the startups with the highest market value in the world: its current value is 250 billion. While the valuation of TikTok alone could reach 100 billion in 2023. But the fact that the company is in Beijing alarms the United States and allied states. Growing geopolitical tensions between the US and China have prompted several countries to pass laws limiting the use of TikTok. In Europe. In Asia and Oceania.

See also  Young Iranian women go viral with dance video in Tehran

You may also like

US investigation into TikTok, the Chinese company allegedly...

Sea of ​​Thieves is getting a deluxe edition

What is incremental innovation and why is it...

Garmin launches Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 with...

Data fabric, a framework for giving value to...

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski Consider Taking a...

LG presents the new OLED TV range

free-to-air matches on Canale 5 and Prime Video

Zorloo ZuperDAC MAX Portable Decoder Ear Amplifier, Portable...

The success of robots depends on looks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy