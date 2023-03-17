New American lunge on TitkTok. The Justice Department would have opened an investigation to understand whether the parent company of the social network, the Chinese Bytedance, has spied on several American journalists in recent years. Many of these deal with technology. The investigation was revealed by the New York Times which cites several sources.

The investigation, which began at the end of 2022, would be linked to Bytedance’s admission that it had discovered some employees who allegedly had illegal access to the data of several American citizens: at least two journalists and some people close to them.

The criminal division of the department, the FBI and a prosecutor would investigate. No confirmation at the moment from the American authorities. But the news comes at a time when the US grip on TikTok is increasing.

The Biden administration asked Bytedance to sell its TikTok shares on Thursday. A move that follows the introduction of a law in the US that effectively prohibits the use of apps, software or other technologies produced abroad that could endanger national security. TikTok is the main suspect.

With the rise of its social network, Bytedance has become one of the startups with the highest market value in the world: its current value is 250 billion. While the valuation of TikTok alone could reach 100 billion in 2023. But the fact that the company is in Beijing alarms the United States and allied states. Growing geopolitical tensions between the US and China have prompted several countries to pass laws limiting the use of TikTok. In Europe. In Asia and Oceania.