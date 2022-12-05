Currently, the United States has an exemption from import duties on graphics cards and GPUs imported from China, but the exemption will expire on December 31 this year. So far, the U.S. government has remained silent on whether to reinstate import tariffs. If the tariffs were to resume, US consumers are considering a 25% import duty on graphics cards starting January 1, 2023.

There’s also no easy way to circumvent the tariff, as it includes items such as “printed circuit assemblies,” which make up the unfinished logic board,” according to Tom’s Hardware. While not all graphics cards are made in China, most graphics cards are now All made in China. It is possible that the NVIDIA logistics center relocation from Hong Kong to Taiwan may have something to do with that as well, as NVIDIA will then be shipping products out of Taiwan, not China, depending on how US Customs classifies Hong Kong today. We should Know what happens in a month but a 25% import duty on graphics cards will probably kill most sales as most people already find them overpriced. This will of course affect AMD and Nvidia and their partners in the same way , unless they manufacture the graphics card outside of China.

