US regulatory authority warns: Ketamine is easier than ever to prescribe

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against using ketamine to treat psychiatric disorders. The warning applies in particular to oral intake, through preparations that dissolve and can therefore be easily taken at home. “Failure to monitor for adverse events such as sedation and dissociation by an on-site health care provider may put patients at risk,” it said.

Ketamine is FDA-approved only for general anesthesia, administered intravenously or by injection. Both require medical professionals. Although it is only approved for anesthesia, that does not mean that doctors cannot prescribe it for other purposes, i.e. “off label”. Some studies suggest that it is also useful for treating depression and other psychiatric disorders. That’s why many doctors in the USA prescribe the drug to people with depression. According to the US agency, ketamine may be a little too readily available for home use.

The new ketamine industry

For example, pharmacies can make customized ketamine preparations that can be taken at home, including nasal sprays or lozenges. When the U.S. government relaxed regulations on accessing controlled substances via telemedicine during the pandemic, doctors could suddenly prescribe ketamine without ever seeing the patient in person. The pharmacies shipped the oral formulation for home use. “A new industry emerged almost overnight,” says an article on the Medscape platform.

Like all medications, ketamine is not without risks. In high doses, the drug can induce a trance-like state in which the user feels numb and detached from their body. It can cause hallucinations, but can also lead to sedation, slowed breathing and increased blood pressure and can therefore be dangerous.

However, Boris Heifets, an anesthesiologist and neuroscientist at Stanford, does not see the FDA warning letter primarily as an expression of concern about the safety of ketamine preparations. “If you look closely, the arguments put forward for the dangers are actually quite specious,” he says. For him, the letter is more of an attempt to curb the rampant spread of so-called “ketamine clinics” in the context of telemedicine. “The public health problem is that people are being prescribed a drug indiscriminately and with minimal supervision that poses a risk of abuse,” he says.

How safe is ketamine for home use?

William Dudney, a psychologist in Tampa, Florida, has been offering his patients ketamine for five years in the form of waxy lozenges that are wedged between the lip and gums until they soften. The tablets contain between 35 and 70 milligrams of ketamine, which is comparatively little.

Some doctors prescribe much higher doses. In various threads on Reddit, patients who use online ketamine clinics report starting their treatment with a dose of 450 milligrams and then increasing to 900 or even 1,200 milligrams per session. That’s far too much and far too fast, says Dudney: “A dose like that is for people who are looking for a hallucinatory experience, so it’s actually the side effects. That’s not the purpose of the treatment. That’s recreational abuse.”

The FDA’s latest warning is the second risk warning the agency has issued regarding ketamine preparations. The first warning came last year and concerned nasal sprays with added ketamine. According to Heifets, these letters are intended to put pressure on the supply side. “They’re basically sounding the alarm,” he says. People offering ketamine for off-label use should know exactly what they are doing. Otherwise there is a risk of trouble with the authorities.

In general, there is debate in science as to whether a ketamine “trip” is necessary to experience the antidepressant effects of the drug. Boris Heifets and his colleagues are investigating the matter in a new study that has just been published in the specialist magazine “Nature”.

One of the difficulties in evaluating the effectiveness of ketamine is that blind studies are nearly impossible; Patients know whether they received the real ketamine or a placebo because the substance always triggers a physical reaction. Heifets’ study uses a clever way out of this dilemma: the researchers examined 40 participants with moderate to severe depression who also happened to have to undergo surgery. Only half of them received ketamine as part of the anesthesia, the other half received another active ingredient.

The study design gave scientists the opportunity to examine whether the experience with ketamine – the “trip” – is necessary for the drug to work. Since the patients were under anesthesia, “they had no special conscious experience,” says Heiferts.

The results did not quite meet the researchers’ expectations. Participants who received ketamine during anesthesia had significant improvements in depression symptoms. But this was also the case for the participants in the placebo group. “I think it has to do with the strong expectations,” says Heifets. “Our study does not disprove the effectiveness of ketamine. Rather, it shows that it was possible to simulate the effects of ketamine by giving the placebo group the same expectation of benefit in conjunction with a major event: surgery.” Or to put it another way: the mere expectation that something would change and improve as a result of the operation had a positive effect on the participants in the study. The ketamine wasn’t even necessary.

