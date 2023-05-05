US researchers are developing a biobattery with a 100-year shelf life

One of the biggest problems with batteries is their often very limited shelf life. Researchers are always trying to find methods to extend them. Now, a team from Binghamton University, State University of New York, has made a record-breaking breakthrough, reports Science Daily. The scientists have developed a tiny biobattery that could still function in 100 years.

Biobattery activated by humidity

Last fall, Professor Seokheun Choi and his team developed a human-ingestible biobattery. This is activated by the Ph factor of the human intestine. Now, Choi has used the results of this research to create a battery that works outside of the human body. Spore-forming bacteria are used in this battery.

“The overall goal is to develop a microbial fuel cell that can be stored for a relatively long period of time without declining biocatalytic activity, and which can also be rapidly activated by absorbing moisture from the air. We wanted to make these bio-batteries for portable, storable, and on-demand power generation,” Choi said.

Fuel cell can power LED lamp

The centimeter-sized fuel cell was sealed with a piece of Kapton tape, a material that can withstand temperatures from -500 to 750 degrees Celsius. When the team removed the tape and allowed moisture in, the bacteria it contained mixed with a chemical germinant that stimulated the microbes to produce spores. According to the researchers, the energy generated by this reaction is sufficient to operate an LED lamp, a digital thermometer or a small clock.

Heat activation of the bacterial spores reduced the time to full performance from one hour to 20 minutes. An increase in humidity resulted in higher electrical output. After a week of storage at room temperature, power generation decreased by only 2 percent. The study was funded by the Office of Naval Research, which is part of the US Navy. Accordingly, this energy source could find applications in both military situations and in the civilian sphere.

“Good start” for the technology

Despite the impressive results, Choi concedes that such a fuel cell needs to start up faster and generate more voltage to become a viable alternative to conventional batteries. “I think that’s a good start,” he said. “Hopefully we can make a commercial product with these ideas.”