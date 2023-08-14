US Stock M&A Activity Forecasted to Increase: Amgen and Microsoft Deals in the Spotlight

US Stock M&A Activity Set to Increase, Amgen and Microsoft Deals in Focus

Amgen and Microsoft are poised to close two notable deals in the realm of US stock mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The pharmaceutical giant, Amgen, plans to acquire Horizon Therapeutics for a whopping $28 billion, while tech giant Microsoft is eagerly acquiring video game behemoth Activision Blizzard for a staggering $69 billion. Both acquisitions have been hailed as the top contenders to finalize deals this year.

However, Amgen is set to face an initial roadblock as it heads to court next month to defend its acquisition of Horizon against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The regulatory body is seeking a preliminary injunction to block the deal. On the other hand, Microsoft is awaiting approval from British antitrust regulators for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Despite these challenges, experts remain confident that both deals will ultimately go through. Roy Behren, co-president and co-chief investment officer at Westchester Capital, commented that Amgen is in a stronger position and believes that the FTC’s efforts to seek an injunction will likely fail, paving the way for the deal’s closure.

There have been speculations that settlement negotiations may take place before the trial, but Behren has placed the likelihood of a settlement at only 10%. He further expressed that the Activision-Blizzard deal is a sound investment opportunity. With Activision Blizzard’s current stock price at about $91 per share and Microsoft’s proposed acquisition price set at $95 per share, investors could potentially earn a 4% return in the short term if the deal goes through.

Another substantial deal in the works is Pfizer’s plan to acquire Seagen, a cancer drug maker, for $43 billion. The acquisition, which has received an additional request for information from the FTC, has been deemed to have a 90% chance of closing by Behren. He believes Pfizer is an excellent buyer for the company, and the acquisition is undervalued in the market.

Kroger’s proposed acquisition of Albertsons is currently awaiting a decision from the FTC, but Behren has chosen to recuse himself from commenting on the deal. With an estimated 40% chance of approval, Behren feels that investing in a trade with lower odds is unwise.

Behren also predicts that Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware is likely to close, pending approval from China‘s antitrust authorities and the US FTC. While there is potential for a strong annualized return, Behren warns of a possible 20% downside to the deal.

Lastly, Behren expects Emerson Electric’s planned takeover of National Instruments to go through smoothly, although he deems the current price to be “perfect.” He cautions that a failed deal could result in a 25% downside for investors.

Overall, deal activity has slowed down this year, partly due to rising interest rates. Despite this, Behren anticipates a resurgence in activity during the fall season. He opined, “I think deal activity is on the rise and will continue into the end of the year.”

In conclusion, the US stock M&A landscape is expected to experience an uptick in activity, with Amgen’s acquisition of Horizon and Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard holding the spotlight as the most noteworthy deals on the horizon.