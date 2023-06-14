US$100 to buy the Blue Yeti live broadcast package, Blue VO!CE technology reduces environmental noise

The Engadget editorial team is committed to searching for high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Some of the linked merchants in the article have a cooperative relationship with Engadget, and the pricing and supply may change. Everything is based on the latest information of the merchants.

Whether it is Broadcast, live streaming or communicating with friends during games, a high-quality microphone can provide you (or your friends) with a better experience. Logitech Blue Yeti Gaming Steaming Kit comes with a microphone body, which can reduce popping sound Pop filter, plus exclusive Streamlabs software themes. It is now being reduced from the original price of US$140 to US$100 on Amazon, which can save US$40, which is very cost-effective!

The Blue Yeti professional microphone adopts a patented three-diaphragm capsule arrangement, and has multiple radio modes such as cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo, suitable for different purposes. The body is equipped with a gain control, a mute button, and a zero-latency headphone jack, allowing zero-latency monitoring while recording. The method of use is simple, you only need to connect via USB, and you can use the Blue VO! CE microphone technology to provide real-time voice filter through Logitech’s own G HUB software, reducing environmental noise and making your voice fuller and more professional.