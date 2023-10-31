USA, Biden has signed an executive order to limit the risks related to AI

The American president Joe Biden he signed an executive order that he intends to lead the development of artificial intelligence in the United States.

Biden’s executive order — which differs from an actual law because it was not passed by Congress and can be revoked or modified by a subsequent president or the judiciary (if deemed to conflict with the Constitution, for example) — “ sets new standards for AI safety and security, protects Americans’ privacy, promotes fairness and civil rights, defends consumers and workers, promotes innovation and competition, and advances American leadership in the world.”

Biden’s is an emergency measure which it intends to mitigate the risks associated with the development of AI and its use. In fact, on a legislative level, America, unlike Europe – which has already approved its AI Act – is still behind. The danger, in short, is that the new wave of generative AI, capable of writing and producing images like a human being would, grow and become increasingly powerful in the absence of guidelines that can protect citizens and democracies.

President Biden himself, in recent months, has personally worked on a “voluntary” agreement by the seven most influential companies in the field of generative AI on the basic rules to follow in the development of safe artificial intelligence.

The meeting that took place last July between Biden and the seven sisters of AI – Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft e OpenAI – led to the drafting of the document underlying the executive order signed by the US President.

The administrative act states, for example, that companies that develop “the most powerful artificial intelligence systems” will have to share their tests regarding the security of the technology and “other crucial information” with the American government. All this in accordance with the Defense Production Act.

By “powerful systems” we mean those models that can represent “a serious risk to national security, for national economic security and for the national health system”. Interested companies, such as OpenAI or Google, for example, will have to share with the government “the results of all tests carried out by the red teams”. “Red teams”, in this case, are task forces internal or external to the company that test the security not only of AI models, but also of the use of these models by consumers (identifying, for example, incorrect practices that could lead to the generation of inappropriate, violent or racist content).

It also asks that the Department of Commerce develop new ways to clearly brand and identify content generated by artificial intelligenceto protect Americans from fraud and deception.

Particular attention, in the document signed by Biden, is paid to “algorithmic discrimination”which happens when AI models generate and feed discrimination, inequalities and prejudices. It is a phenomenon that can occur when the data used to train or power these models contains biases or when the models themselves unconsciously incorporate such biases during the machine learning process.

Biden therefore asked that work be done on fair and ethical algorithms through coordination work involving the Department of Justice and federal civil rights offices and leading to “best practices for investigating and prosecuting AI-related civil rights violations.”