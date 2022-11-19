KLEVV S1 Portable 1TB External USB-C SSD

In the era of data explosion, users can no longer tolerate the capacity and speed of traditional USB flash drives. More and more people consider using high-speed external SSDs. KLEVV’s new R1 Portable external SSD supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 specifications and the highest transmission speed Up to 1,000MB/s, light and stylish, suitable for portability, and comes with DoYourData Recovery data recovery software, agent provides 3-year warranty, priced at HK$620 (1TB), HK$1,900 (2TB).

The size of KLEVV S1 Portable SSD is 80 mm x 80 mm x 10.5 mm, and the weight is only 75g. The front is made of off-white piano glossy surface, with a sleek and streamlined minimalist style. The bottom is made of black plastic shell with SSD capacity printed on it And the place of origin, remember that the Serial Number can be used to redeem DoYourData Recovery data recovery software.

▲ White LED working status light ▲ USB Type-C port

Supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C interface, the maximum transmission speed can reach 20Gbps, it has a white LED indicator to let users know the operation status of the SSD, and comes with a 1.5m flat Type C transmission cable and a Type C The to A adapter can support most platforms including Windows 8 / 8.1 / 10, Mac OS X 10.6, Android 5.0 and Linux Kernel 2.6, etc., without worrying about compatibility issues.

Using ASMEDIA ASM2364 program

Open the KLEVV S1 Portable 1TB case, you can see that it is ASMedia ASM2364 NVMe to USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface solution, supporting a maximum transmission speed of 20Gbps.



▲ ASMedia ASM2365 interface chip▲ Realtek RTS5765DL NVMe chip



▲ Four 256GB SK-Hynix 3D TLC NAND Flash particles

Adopt Realtek RTS5765DL controller, support DRAMless configuration, PCIe Gen 3 x 4 interface, the maximum read and write speed is 1,200 MT/s, with four 256GB SK-Hynix 3D TLC NAND Flash particles, can provide up to 2,000MB/s sequential read writing ability.

Comes with DoYourData Recovery data recovery software

Another selling point of KLEVV S1 Portable External SSD is that it comes with Technician version of DoYourData Recovery data recovery software, recover data from PC, Mac, hard drive, USB, SD card, camera, SSD and other external devices, including deletion, formatting, system crash It supports 550 types of files, such as photos, videos, audios, office documents, files, etc., and the function is very powerful.

testing platform︰

CPU : Intel Core i9-13900K

MB : ASUS Z790 Maximus APEX

RAM : CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5-6000 32GB KIT

OS : Microsoft Windows 11 Professional

ATTO Disk Benchmark test:

ATTO Disk Benchmark is a disk performance testing tool launched by ATTO. This test uses a data size of 256MB, and increases the data size to 64MB in multiples of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K to test the impact of different file sizes on the speed of disk writing. , and the test results are expressed in columnar graphs. It uses sequential writing to test the best read and write capabilities of the disk, which is the theoretical value benchmark test that marks the highest performance of products in the industry.

According to the test results, the KLEVV S1 Portable 1TB external USB-C SSD has a maximum read speed of about 1.9GB/s, a write speed of 1.87GB/s, read and write delay performance is not bad, and 4K read and write performance increases Up to 128MB/s Read, 130.28MB/s, which is not bad for a USB external hard disk.

CrystalDiskMark test:

CrystalDiskMark is a set of disk test programs developed by Hiyohiyo, a Japanese. It provides continuous disk read and write speed tests and 4K random multiplex read and write performance tests with different queue depths (Queue Depth).

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, the KLEVV S1 Portable 1TB external USB-C SSD’s sequential read and write speeds of Q8T1 are 2,014.83 MB/s Read and 2,017.67 MB/s Write; the sequential read and write speeds of Q1T1 are 1,540.54 MB/s Read, 1661.72 MB/s Write; 4K Q32T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 242.31MB/s Read and 269.05 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 32.87 MB/s Read and 64.22 MB/s Write.

AS SSD Benchmark test:

AS SSD Benchmark is also one of the main benchmarks for testing SSDs in the current industry. On the premise of not using system memory acceleration, it tests the read and write performance and speed of SSDs in all aspects by measuring the reading and writing of large files of 1GB.

KLEVV S1 Portable 1TB external USB-C SSD has a performance benchmark score of 1,117 in AS SSD Benchmark, of which the read performance score is 408, the write performance score is 494, and the 4K random read and write performance with a queue depth of 64 is 212.90 MB/s Read and 255.12 MB/s Write.

Copy-Benchmark is set up to simulate file copying in different situations. In the “ISO” test, two large ISO image files will be simulated to be copied to the test target; in the “Program” test, a large number of random-sized files will be written. Fragmented files, simulating a typical program folder usually has many small files; in the “Game” test, a large file and a small number of fragmented files are written, simulating the game folder usually contains a large game body file and some small Material files, etc.

The results show that the simulated copying speed of the ISO image file reaches 1,691.87 MB/s, the simulated copying speed of the typical program folder is 593.81 MB/s, and the simulated copying speed of the game folder is also 1648.66 MB/s.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test:

Anvil’s Storage Benchmark is a set of professional disk performance testing software. It has a built-in IO Threaded test program, which can analyze the IO performance of multitasking read, write, and mixed read and write of a disk with a queue depth of 4K 32.

In terms of IOPS performance, 4K QD128 Read recorded 55389.2 IOPS, 4K QD64 Write recorded 65686.9 IOPS, 4K QD64 Read/Write mixed read and write recorded 63043.5 IOPS, and finally scored 6,271.99 points in Anvil’s Storage Benchmark test results. Pretty high score for an external SSD.

Price: HK$1,090 (1TB), HK$1,900 (2TB)

Enquiry: QC Supplies (3853-5353)