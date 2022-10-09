Think ROG Strix Arion is not strong enough, now TUF Gaming gives you a new option.



After the ROG Strix Arion M.2 SSD enclosure, ASUS launched the A1 M.2 SSD enclosure for the TUF Gaming series. Let’s take a look at the features of this USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 M.2 SSD enclosure.

The style is completely different from the ROG Strix Arion M.2 SSD external box. There is no RGB lighting effect, and the first impression it gives is “powerful”.

The TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD external box with metal shell design has 3 major features:

1. M.2 Q-Latch quick release design;

2. MIL-STD-810H drop resistance;

3. IP68 dust and water resistance;

The TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD external box transmission specification with USB-C port belongs to USB 3.2 Gen2 x1, which is 10Gbps; for most users, this specification is sufficient with PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD , after all, its maximum transfer speed is around 1000MB/s. If you want to go up, you have to consider USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 or Thunderbolt 3 with better transmission performance.

The aforementioned M.2 Q-Latch quick release design can also be seen on the latest motherboards from ASUS.

In addition to supporting the common 2280 size M.2 SSD, the TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD external box also retains the support for 2242 and 2260 size. Although 2242 and 2260 size M.2 SSDs are quite difficult to see in the general consumer market, But keeping all kinds of possibilities, for users, it may be a thoughtful design.

Follow us to test with a WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe SSD under Windows 11 and macOS Monterey 12.6 operating systems.

Windows 11：

macOS Monterey 12.6：

The maximum transfer speed of USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 is 10Gbps. With WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD, it can reach 1,000MB/s under Windows 11 operating system, which can be said to be quite good performance.

There are no RGB lighting effects, which is definitely a plus for users who don’t like lighting effects.

The other is MIL-STD-810H drop resistance and IP68 dust and water resistance. Personally, I think these features are also important reasons for the TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD external box to be worth buying. It’s not that the M.2 Q-Latch is not important, it’s just that the external box will not replace the SSD frequently, so it is necessary, but we don’t think it is a “must” feature.

The TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD external box is simply provided for your reference. In addition, you may also pay attention to compatibility issues when purchasing M.2 SSDs.