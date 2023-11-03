use AI on a John Lennon demo

While a summit on AI is taking place in London with Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni, we return to reference on these pages to artificial intelligence for other reasons. Indeed, The Beatles’ last songwhich uses machine learning to transform an old John Lennon demo, is officially available for streaming.

In this regard, as also reported by The Verge, on November 2, 2023 the song “Now And Then” was released on all the classic streaming platforms. At the bottom you can find the appropriate Spotify player to start playback, but alternatively you might also want, for example, to listen to the Beatles song on YouTube.

It goes without saying that, although little time has passed since the release of the song, this It already has millions of views on the Google platform, falling among other things into YouTube Music Trends. At the time of writing, one of the first comments invariably reads “the Beatles return to make history“.

In short, the return of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon (+ IA), which also most likely represents the last contribution of the historic band, took place. Among other things, “Now And Then” marks the first official Beatles song from 1995 to today. Consider that already in the mid-90s McCartney, Starr and Harrison (who left us in 2001) tried to make use of John Lennon’s old lo-fi recording for “Now And Then”, but encountered technical limitations.

Only recently, thanks to the advent of artificial intelligence and the progress made by technology in general (the “turning point” was being able to separate the vocal tracks using machine learning, given that in John Lennon’s original demo it was the piano that complicated things), these problems have been overcome. For the rest, if you want to delve deeper into the project, a documentary on Now And Then by the Beatles has been published on YouTube.